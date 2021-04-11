Fenerbahçe’s Vargas becomes Turkish citizen

  • April 11 2021 10:14:00

Fenerbahçe’s Vargas becomes Turkish citizen

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe’s Vargas becomes Turkish citizen

Turkish volleyball club Fenerbahçe Opet's Cuban-born player Melissa Vargas was granted Turkish citizenship on April 10.

In a statement, Fenerbahçe said Melissa Teresa Vargas Abreu, 21, was given her Turkish identity card by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the Turkish Volleyball Federation's application for Vargas had been confirmed.

Playing in the setter's diagonal position, Vargas thanked Erdoğan and said that she is very happy to be a Turkish citizen and will do her best for the Turkish national volleyball team.

Vargas holds dual citizenship now.

Fenerbahçe volleyball's board member Simla Türker Bayazıt, Fenerbahçe captain Eda Erdem Dündar and Vargas' other teammate Naz Aydemir Akyol were among the guests at the event held in Istanbul's Vahdettin Pavilion.

Erdogan said that he always supports volleyball and that the Turkish women's national volleyball team will be vaccinated against the COVID-19 before this summer's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, the Turkish Volleyball Federation, was unable to join the event in Istanbul as he is in quarantine.

But following the ceremony, Üstündağ extended best wishes to the Turkish volleyball as Vargas is one of the key players in the Turkish league.

He also thanked the Turkish president for giving attention to the sport.

A Fenerbahçe player since 2018, Vargas played for the Cuban national team in the 2014 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship held in Italy.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,702 as daily cases hit 52,676

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,702 as daily cases hit 52,676

  2. Turkish ministers condemn Draghi's remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkish ministers condemn Draghi's remarks on Erdoğan

  3. Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul

  4. Demand on rise for caravans, tiny houses amid pandemic

    Demand on rise for caravans, tiny houses amid pandemic

  5. Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers speak by phone

    Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers speak by phone
Recommended
Galatasaray get home draw as Lions title hopes fading

Galatasaray get home draw as Lions' title hopes fading
Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe falls 4 points behind Beşiktaş in Süper Lig
Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor
Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon
Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus
Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee
WORLD Electrical problem strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

Electrical problem strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

Iran’s Natanz nuclear site suffered a problem on April 11 involving its electrical distribution grid just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges that more quickly enrich uranium, state TV reported. It was the latest incident to strike one of Tehran’s most secure sites amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers.
ECONOMY Turkey to build 500 buildings in Ukraine: Minister

Turkey to build 500 buildings in Ukraine: Minister

Turkey’s government-backed housing agency, TOKİ, will build hundreds of houses in Ukraine for Crimean Tatars, the Turkish environment and urbanization minister said on April 10.
SPORTS Galatasaray get home draw as Lions title hopes fading

Galatasaray get home draw as Lions' title hopes fading

Galatasaray on April 10 disappointed fans with a 1-1 home draw in a Turkish Süper Lig match against Fatih Karagümrük as the Lions' hopes for a local title are fading rapidly.