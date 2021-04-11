Fenerbahçe’s Vargas becomes Turkish citizen

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish volleyball club Fenerbahçe Opet's Cuban-born player Melissa Vargas was granted Turkish citizenship on April 10.

In a statement, Fenerbahçe said Melissa Teresa Vargas Abreu, 21, was given her Turkish identity card by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the Turkish Volleyball Federation's application for Vargas had been confirmed.

Playing in the setter's diagonal position, Vargas thanked Erdoğan and said that she is very happy to be a Turkish citizen and will do her best for the Turkish national volleyball team.

Vargas holds dual citizenship now.

Fenerbahçe volleyball's board member Simla Türker Bayazıt, Fenerbahçe captain Eda Erdem Dündar and Vargas' other teammate Naz Aydemir Akyol were among the guests at the event held in Istanbul's Vahdettin Pavilion.

Erdogan said that he always supports volleyball and that the Turkish women's national volleyball team will be vaccinated against the COVID-19 before this summer's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, the Turkish Volleyball Federation, was unable to join the event in Istanbul as he is in quarantine.

But following the ceremony, Üstündağ extended best wishes to the Turkish volleyball as Vargas is one of the key players in the Turkish league.

He also thanked the Turkish president for giving attention to the sport.

A Fenerbahçe player since 2018, Vargas played for the Cuban national team in the 2014 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship held in Italy.