Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed a 3-1 tough home victory over Gaziantep FK on April 12 in Turkish Süper Lig football action.

Gaziantep FK's Malian forward Nouha Dicko scored the opener in the 39th minute, but it was disallowed for a foul from Papy Djilobodji on Attila Szalai.

Fenerbahçe's Mert Hakan Yandaş broke the deadlock, making a close-range finish in the 56th minute at Ülker Stadium.

In minute 66, Gaziantep FK leveled the game when Alexandru Maxim netted a free-kick goal.

After five minutes, the Istanbul side took the lead again with their Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia.

The home side's Sinan Gümüş scored the winning goal in stoppage time and the game ended with a 3-1 score in Istanbul.

Following the win, second-place Fenerbahçe increased their points to 66, while Gaziantep FK now have 50 points to hold onto the number six position.