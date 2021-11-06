Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

ISTANBUL

The first three half goals have helped Fenerbahçe secure an easy 3-0 win against Antwerp in the fourth match of the UEFA Europa League as the Yellow Canaries’ captain targeted the president of the Greek team Olympiacos.

The Istanbul giant will meet next on Nov. 25.

“It was important to win in Istanbul, in our city. I dedicate this victory to all the Greek public,” said Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Olympiacos, after the 3-0 win against Fenerbahçe on Sept. 30.

Speaking at a press conference on Nov. 4 after the Antwerp match, Mert Hakan Yandaş reminded that they did not forget those words, saying, “I came out onto the pitch as the captain of Fenerbahçe. It is an honor. This match is over. Now we will beat Olympiacos there [Greece] and give a good answer to their president.”

“We are awake to all the happenings,” he added.

Marinakis’ words sensationalized social media where Turkish fans shared rock band They Might Be Giants’ song called Istanbul (Not Constantinople).

In the other Group D match, Eintracht Frankfurt claimed a 2-1 away victory over Olympiacos.

Eintracht Frankfurt is currently at the top of the group with 10 points. Second-place Olympiacos collected six points, while third-place Fenerbahçe has collected five points from four matches. Antwerp is at the bottom of the group with one point.

Another Istanbul giant, Galatasaray, drew 1-1 with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at home.

Sofiane Feghouli gave the Lions a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute at Nef Stadium in Istanbul, but Francois Kamano scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

The Turkish club still remains atop of Group E with eight points.