Fenerbahçe to face Trabzonspor in Turkish Cup

ISTANBUL

Football club Fenerbahçe will host Trabzonspor on June 16 in the second leg of Turkish Cup semifinals.

The game will be played at 8.45 p.m. local time (1745GMT) at the Ülker Stadium, Fenerbahçe's home ground,.

The Black Sea Storm defeated Yellow Canaries 2-1 in the first leg game in March to gain an advantage score at home.

Fenerbahçe advanced to semifinals after eliminating lower division club Kırklarelispor while Trabzonspor eliminated Erzurumspor.

Meanwhile, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor and Aytemiz Alanyaspor will fight for Turkish Cup final in Antalya derby.

Alanyaspor secured a 1-0 away victory against Antalyaspor in the first match while the second game will be held at Alanyaspor's Bahçesehi̇r Okullari Stadium on June 18.

The second legs of the semifinals were scheduled to be held from April 21-22 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.