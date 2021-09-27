Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

  • September 27 2021 08:57:22

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe defeated Atakaş Hatayspor 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig week 7 game on Sept. 26. 

Fenerbahçe started the game well as Diego Rossi scored in 17th minute at New Hatay Stadium.

Czech left back Filip Novak scored the second goal for Fenerbahçe in the 29th minute and the first half ended 2-0.

Hatayspor took one back with Dylan Saint-Louis in the 70th minute but couldn't find the equalizer and the game ended 2-1.

Yellow Canaries took the top spot in Super Lig table with 16 points, Altay ranked second with 15 points, while Beşiktaş placed third with 14 points.

Results:

GZT Giresunspor 1-1 Yukatel Kayserispor

Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 Caykur Rizespor

Atakaş Hatayspor 1-2 Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray 2-1 Göztepe​​​​​​​

Turkey, football, Super League,

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to adopt a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target, said in an interview published on Sept. 27 that he may not join this year’s landmark U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

