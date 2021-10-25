Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig week 10 game on Oct. 24.

Both teams had a quiet first half at the Ülker Stadium, Istanbul as no goals were scored in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Alanyaspor drew first blood in the 70th minute with former Galatasaray midfielder Emre Akbaba.

After the goal, the game sped up as Fenerbahçe responded in kind with forward Serdar Dursun scoring in the 80th minute.

Alanyaspor midfielder Efkan Bekiroğlu surprised everyone waiting for a draw as he scored in the 93rd minute, and the game ended 2-1 for Alanyaspor.

With this defeat, the Yellow Canaries have lost two games in a row; were defeated 3-1 against current leaders Trabzonspor last week.

With 19 points, Fenerbahçe have lost the third spot in the Turkish Super Lig table to Alanyaspor, who now have 20 points.