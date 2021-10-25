Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

  • October 25 2021 08:57:07

Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig week 10 game on Oct. 24. 

Both teams had a quiet first half at the Ülker Stadium, Istanbul as no goals were scored in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Alanyaspor drew first blood in the 70th minute with former Galatasaray midfielder Emre Akbaba.

After the goal, the game sped up as Fenerbahçe responded in kind with forward Serdar Dursun scoring in the 80th minute.

Alanyaspor midfielder Efkan Bekiroğlu surprised everyone waiting for a draw as he scored in the 93rd minute, and the game ended 2-1 for Alanyaspor.

With this defeat, the Yellow Canaries have lost two games in a row; were defeated 3-1 against current leaders Trabzonspor last week.

With 19 points, Fenerbahçe have lost the third spot in the Turkish Super Lig table to Alanyaspor, who now have 20 points.

Turkey, football,

ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity down slightly in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

    Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

  2. Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

    Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

  3. President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

    President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

  4. Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey 'long-desired policy'

    Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey 'long-desired policy'

  5. Turkish president set for 3rd Azerbaijan visit since Karabakh liberation

    Turkish president set for 3rd Azerbaijan visit since Karabakh liberation
Recommended
Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig
Galatasaray beats Anadolu Efes in Turkish Basketball Süper Lig

Galatasaray beats Anadolu Efes in Turkish Basketball Süper Lig
Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League
Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage
Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football
Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home
WORLD Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as coup

Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as 'coup'

Joint military forces were behind the detention on Oct. 25 of civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council and ministers in the transitional government, the information ministry said, in what activists denounced as a "coup".

ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of Turkey's manufacturing industry decreased month-on-month in October, official data showed on Oct. 25. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig week 10 game on Oct. 24. 