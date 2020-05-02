Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

  • May 02 2020 10:31:22

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 

“Alina Iagupova has been rewarded for a sensational first season at Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo by being named the official EuroLeague Women MVP,” read a statement on the EuroLeague Women website.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian shooting guard was the season's top scorer, averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

There were two other nominees for the honor UMMC Ekaterinburg's Belgian power forward Emma Meesseman and ZVVZ USK Praha's American star Alyssa Thomas.

EuroLeague coaches, media members, and fans voted for the individual award.

Iagupova was also selected for the All-EuroLeague Women First Team, along with her Italian teammate Cecilia Zandalasini.

In a tweet, the Turkish Basketball Federation congratulated Iagupova on the MVP award.

Last week, Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo's manager Victor Lapena was named the coach of the year.

alina iagupova,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US seeks assurances from Turkey on S-400s

    US seeks assurances from Turkey on S-400s

  2. Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

    Turkey mulls gradual reopening starting from June 

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

    Turkey sees decline in number of visitors

  5. Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak

    Turkey asks if WHO ready for second wave of outbreak
Recommended
French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic
Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown
Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games
Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident
Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus
Turkish Olympian sees opportunity in postponement

Turkish Olympian sees opportunity in postponement
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Tüpraş to halt output at oil refinery in İzmir

Turkey’s largest oil refiner Tüpraş will temporarily stop production at its 220,000-barrel-per-day İzmir oil refinery as coronavirus lockdowns hit fuel demand, the firm has said in a stock exchange filing.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 