Fenerbahçe sign Argentine midfielder Sosa

  • August 22 2020 09:43:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe signed Argentine midfielder Jose Ernesto Sosa on free transfer late on Aug. 21. 

Fenerbahçe said the 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Istanbul club as his contract with Trabzonspor expired earlier this summer.

Playing in the center of the pitch, Sosa won the German league title with Bayern Munich in 2008 and 2010.

He helped Atletico Madrid claim the 2014 Spanish league title.

And was also 2016 Turkish champion with Beşiktaş.

He left Beşiktaş to join AC Milan in the summer of 2016.

Sosa made his way to Turkey in 2017 but became a Trabzonspor player for three seasons until his deal expired.

In a three-year spell at the Black Sea club, he was given Trabzonspor captaincy.

Sosa tallied 11 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances in the 2019-20 season.

The experienced player won the 2020 Turkish Cup with Trabzonspor.

 

