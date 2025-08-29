Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

ISTANBUL
Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahçe said in a statement.

The move came two days after the Istanbul side was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Benfica.

Mourinho, the Portuguese manager known for his trophy-laden career in Europe, recorded 37 wins, 14 draws and 11 losses in 62 matches across all competitions with Fenerbahçe.

