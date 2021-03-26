Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

ISTANBUL

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe mutually parted ways with manager Erol Bulut on March 25.

The club announced in a statement that Turkish manager Bulut's contract was terminated with mutual agreement.

Emre Belözoğlu, who became the club's sportive director last year, will take over as interim manager until the end of the season, read the statement.

Ünder Bulut's helm, Fenerbahçe played 30 matches in Turkish Super Lig's 2020/2021 season, won 18 times, lost 7 times and drew in 5 matches. The club is currently in 3rd place with 59 points.

Fenerbahçe did not participate in the European competition this season and were eliminated in the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals.