Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

  • March 26 2021 09:00:18

Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe mutually parted ways with manager Erol Bulut on March 25. 

The club announced in a statement that Turkish manager Bulut's contract was terminated with mutual agreement.

Emre Belözoğlu, who became the club's sportive director last year, will take over as interim manager until the end of the season, read the statement.

Ünder Bulut's helm, Fenerbahçe played 30 matches in Turkish Super Lig's 2020/2021 season, won 18 times, lost 7 times and drew in 5 matches. The club is currently in 3rd place with 59 points.

Fenerbahçe did not participate in the European competition this season and were eliminated in the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

    'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

  3. Turkey welcomes conclusion adopted by European Council

    Turkey welcomes conclusion adopted by European Council

  4. Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey

    Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey

  5. Erdoğan appoints new A-team following convention

    Erdoğan appoints new A-team following convention
Recommended
VakıfBank move to CEV Womens Champions League final

VakıfBank move to CEV Women's Champions League final
Burak Yılmaz nets hat trick as Turkey beats Netherlands

Burak Yılmaz nets hat trick as Turkey beats Netherlands
Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby
Trabzonspor beat Ankaragücü 4-1 in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Ankaragücü 4-1 in Turkish Süper Lig
Turkish wrestler Kerem Kamal marches to Tokyo Olympics

Turkish wrestler Kerem Kamal marches to Tokyo Olympics
Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby
WORLD China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

China foisted sanctions on British lawmakers and lobby groups on March 25, widening a chasm between Beijing and Western powers critical of alleged rights violations in Xinjiang.
ECONOMY Turkish games raving success in US markets

Turkish games raving success in US markets

The founder of an Izmir-based software company has said Turkish game developers are on the path to success after creating six of the 10 most downloaded games in the United States.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe mutually parted ways with manager Erol Bulut on March 25. 