Fenerbahçe legend honored with commemorative coin

ISTANBUL

The Treasure and Finance Ministry has initiated the printing of a commemorative coin in memory of Lefter Küçükandonyadis, one of the legendary players of Turkish football giant Fenerbahçe, marking the first such incident for a football player.

Küçükandonyadis, also known as “Ordinaryüs" (professor of professors) across the country, was inscribed on the "Turkish Sports People Commemorative Coin" series by the currency board last year.

The football player of Greek origin was born on Dec. 22, 1925, in Istanbul and began his footballing career in Büyükada, the largest of the Princes' Islands.

Having achieved multiple championships while playing for Fenerbahçe from 1947 to 1964, Küçükandonyadis scored 423 goals in total in the 615 matches he played for the sports team. He also played 50 times for the national football team, scoring 832 goals throughout his career.

Having worked as a football coach in Johannesburg for one year, Küçükandonyadis became one of the unforgettable players of Turkish football history.

The event organized to introduce the commemorative coin of the legendary sportsman occurred with the participation of authorities from the General Directorate of Mint and Stamp Printing House and Fenerbahçe, along with Küçükandonyadis’ son-in-law, in Istanbul, according to the statement by the sports club.

The head of the general directorate, Abdullah Yasir Şahin, has indicated that the currency board had made the decision in order to make a lasting impression on history and introduce Küçükandonyadis to the new generation.

Underscoring the fact that the legendary sportsman had played football in Italy's Fiorentina and France's Nice, Şahin said: "He is the pride of the entire Turkish nation, as well as Fenerbahçe supporters.”

“I hope the incident will have positive outcomes for the Turkish sports and Fenerbahçe communities, along with our country,” he said, adding that they began offering some 3,000 coins they printed for sale.