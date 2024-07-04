Fenerbahçe legend honored with commemorative coin

Fenerbahçe legend honored with commemorative coin

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe legend honored with commemorative coin

The Treasure and Finance Ministry has initiated the printing of a commemorative coin in memory of Lefter Küçükandonyadis, one of the legendary players of Turkish football giant Fenerbahçe, marking the first such incident for a football player.

Küçükandonyadis, also known as “Ordinaryüs" (professor of professors) across the country, was inscribed on the "Turkish Sports People Commemorative Coin" series by the currency board last year.

The football player of Greek origin was born on Dec. 22, 1925, in Istanbul and began his footballing career in Büyükada, the largest of the Princes' Islands.

Having achieved multiple championships while playing for Fenerbahçe from 1947 to 1964, Küçükandonyadis scored 423 goals in total in the 615 matches he played for the sports team. He also played 50 times for the national football team, scoring 832 goals throughout his career.

Having worked as a football coach in Johannesburg for one year, Küçükandonyadis became one of the unforgettable players of Turkish football history.

The event organized to introduce the commemorative coin of the legendary sportsman occurred with the participation of authorities from the General Directorate of Mint and Stamp Printing House and Fenerbahçe, along with Küçükandonyadis’ son-in-law, in Istanbul, according to the statement by the sports club.

The head of the general directorate, Abdullah Yasir Şahin, has indicated that the currency board had made the decision in order to make a lasting impression on history and introduce Küçükandonyadis to the new generation.

Underscoring the fact that the legendary sportsman had played football in Italy's Fiorentina and France's Nice, Şahin said: "He is the pride of the entire Turkish nation, as well as Fenerbahçe supporters.”

“I hope the incident will have positive outcomes for the Turkish sports and Fenerbahçe communities, along with our country,” he said, adding that they began offering some 3,000 coins they printed for sale.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements
Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Erdoğan proposes renewed grain initiative to Putin

Erdoğan proposes renewed grain initiative to Putin
CHP leader plans Damascus visit to meet Assad

CHP leader plans Damascus visit to meet Assad
Heavy downpour lashes Istanbul, Bursa

Heavy downpour lashes Istanbul, Bursa
Earthquake survivor ties knot with her savior

Earthquake survivor ties knot with her savior
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿