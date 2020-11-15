Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

  • November 15 2020 10:13:00

Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe announced on Nov. 14 that their forward Enner Valencia tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the Yellow Canaries said Valencia, who is currently in his national team camp, had contracted the virus.

Signing a three-year deal, Valencia joined Fenerbahçe in August and has since scored one goal in eight matches for the Istanbul side.

The 31-year-old also produced 31 goals in 56 games for the Ecuadorian national team.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

    Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

  2. Televangelist Adnan Oktar could face life in prison

    Televangelist Adnan Oktar could face life in prison

  3. Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

    Hunters shot bird that reappeared 100 years later

  4. Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

    Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

  5. Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh

    Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh
Recommended
Turkey to host Russia in UEFA Nations League

Turkey to host Russia in UEFA Nations League
Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing Hamilton in Turkey

Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing Hamilton in Turkey
Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15
Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus

Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus

Hamilton poised to win 7th world title in Turkey

Hamilton poised to win 7th world title in Turkey
Vida abruptly leaves game after positive coronavirus test

Vida abruptly leaves game after positive coronavirus test
WORLD Trump supporters morning protests turn into violent clashes

Trump supporters morning protests turn into violent clashes

Several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington protested election results and then hailed Trump's passing motorcade before nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators sparked fistfights, at least one stabbing and at least 20 arrests.
ECONOMY ASEAN, China, other partners set worlds biggest trade pact

ASEAN, China, other partners set world's biggest trade pact

China and 14 other countries agreed on Nov. 15 to set up the world's largest trading bloc, encompassing nearly a third of all economic activity, in a deal many in Asia are hoping will help hasten a recovery from the shocks of the pandemic.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe announced on Nov. 14 that their forward Enner Valencia tested positive for the novel coronavirus.