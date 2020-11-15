Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe announced on Nov. 14 that their forward Enner Valencia tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the Yellow Canaries said Valencia, who is currently in his national team camp, had contracted the virus.

Signing a three-year deal, Valencia joined Fenerbahçe in August and has since scored one goal in eight matches for the Istanbul side.

The 31-year-old also produced 31 goals in 56 games for the Ecuadorian national team.