Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

  • October 22 2021 07:00:00

Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

ANKARA
Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

Turkish side Fenerbahçe were held to a 2-2 draw by Antwerp on Oct. 21 in a Group D match of the Europa League.

Mbwana Samatta found an early goal for Antwerp in minute two at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe leveled the game with a goal by Enner Valencia in the 21st minute, but Valencia later missed a penalty shot in minute 37.

In the 45th minute, the Istanbul side were awarded a penalty again, which Valencia converted successfully into a 2-1 score.

Pieter Gerkens netted on a header in minute 62 to earn Antwerp the 2-2 draw.

With the result, the Yellow Canaries continued their winless Europa League run in the third round of Group D fixtures.

Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in UEFA Europa League

Meanwhile, Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in a Group E match of the UEFA Europa League on Oct. 21. 

The game started on an aggressive note as both sides fouled each other several times at Lokomotiv Stadium.

Neither side were able to score or place an on-target shot until the end of the first half.

Though the harsh play continued, several missed attempts were made by the Lions with the video assistant referee system unavailable in the second half.

The late opener came from Galatasaray forward Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who subbed-in in the second half, scoring in the 82nd minute.

Lokomotiv's goalie denied another attempt by Aktürkoğlu in the last minutes of the game, which ended 1-0.

With this victory, Galatasaray conceded no goals in its first three matches in European cups for the first time and took the Group E lead with seven points.

Turkey, football,

WORLD Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

  2. Turkey stakes its claim over F-35 payment: Erdoğan

    Turkey stakes its claim over F-35 payment: Erdoğan

  3. Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

    Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

  4. Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israeli spy agency

    Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israeli spy agency

  5. Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list

    Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list
Recommended
Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage
Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football
Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home
Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig
Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022
Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia
WORLD Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital for tests after being forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland this week, Buckingham Palace said on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Turkey denounces unwarranted addition to FATF grey list

Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list

Turkey's Ministry of Treasury and Finance said the grey listing of the country on Oct. 21 by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was unfair.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

Turkish side Fenerbahçe were held to a 2-2 draw by Antwerp on Oct. 21 in a Group D match of the Europa League.