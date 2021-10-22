Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

ANKARA

Turkish side Fenerbahçe were held to a 2-2 draw by Antwerp on Oct. 21 in a Group D match of the Europa League.

Mbwana Samatta found an early goal for Antwerp in minute two at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe leveled the game with a goal by Enner Valencia in the 21st minute, but Valencia later missed a penalty shot in minute 37.

In the 45th minute, the Istanbul side were awarded a penalty again, which Valencia converted successfully into a 2-1 score.

Pieter Gerkens netted on a header in minute 62 to earn Antwerp the 2-2 draw.

With the result, the Yellow Canaries continued their winless Europa League run in the third round of Group D fixtures.

Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in UEFA Europa League

Meanwhile, Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in a Group E match of the UEFA Europa League on Oct. 21.

The game started on an aggressive note as both sides fouled each other several times at Lokomotiv Stadium.

Neither side were able to score or place an on-target shot until the end of the first half.

Though the harsh play continued, several missed attempts were made by the Lions with the video assistant referee system unavailable in the second half.

The late opener came from Galatasaray forward Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who subbed-in in the second half, scoring in the 82nd minute.

Lokomotiv's goalie denied another attempt by Aktürkoğlu in the last minutes of the game, which ended 1-0.

With this victory, Galatasaray conceded no goals in its first three matches in European cups for the first time and took the Group E lead with seven points.