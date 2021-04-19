Fenerbahçe come from behind to beat Başakşehir 2-1

ISTANBUL

Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe claimed a critical away for the title race by sealing a 2-1 win against Medipol Başakşehir on April 18.

Ömer Ali Şahiner scored the opener for the home side at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium but visitors equalized through Attila Szalai's goal in the first half.

In the second half, Dimitris Pelkas scored the winner in the 57th minute to complete his team's comeback.

Three minutes after the goal, Başakşehir were down to 10 men since Mahmut Tekdemir was sent off for the second yellow card.

The home side also could not equalize the game after Edin Visca missed a penalty in the 88th minute.

Having collected 69 points, second-placed Fenerbahçe have closed the gap on leaders Besiktas to two points who still have a game in hand.

Galatasaray are now in third place with 65 points with seven games remaining of Süper Lig.