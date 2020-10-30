Fenerbahçe Beko beat Maccabi Playtika in Israel

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe defeated Israel's Maccabi Playtika 75-65 on Oct. 29 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 6 game.

Ali Muhammed led Fenerbahçe, becoming the highest scorer for his team with 17 points at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena.

Nando de Colo racked up 13 points to contribute to the Istanbul team's victory.

In addition, Jarell Eddie helped his team with 11 points.

For Maccabi Playtika, three players scored in double digits.

American-born Turkish point guard Scottie Wilbekin scored 23 points, but his effort could not avoid a loss for the Israeli side.

Also, Ante Zizic added 11 points as Chris Jones played with 10 points.

Seventh-place Fenerbahçe Beko achieved their third victory, while 13th-place Maccabi Playtika suffered their fourth defeat.

Other EuroLeague results:

LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne - Zalgiris Kaunas: 74-83

CSKA Moscow - Valencia Basket : 84-75

Real Madrid - Bayern Munich: 100-82