Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

  • March 01 2021 08:53:00

Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

ISTANBUL
Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Feb. 28 to keep its title hopes alive, easing the pressure on coach Erol Bulut.

The visiting side’s Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas scored the winner in the 76th minute when his long-range shot on a counterattack beat Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

Trabzonspor took risks in search of an equalizer and came close to a goal when Jorge Djaniny’s header in the area in the 83rd minute hit the post.

The victory, Fenerbahçe’s second in its last four league games, took the Istanbul club to 54 points, three points behind leader Galatasaray, and on level with second-placed Beşiktaş.

The win also may have ended a slump for the team that started with a loss at home to archrival Galatasaray four weeks ago.

Fenerbahçe coach Bulut, whose player choices and tactics have been a hot topic among supporters recently, sounded relieved to see some of the pressure off.

“Big teams playing for the title sometimes get depressed after even only one defeat, as we did,” he said after the game.

“Fenerbahçe goes on the pitch to win every match. Sometimes we cannot, and we lose points. But there are still 14 league matches left, and the team with the most points will win the title. God willing, it will be us,” he added.

Fenerbahçe’s next fixture is in March against Antalyaspor, which held Başakşehir to a goalless draw on Feb. 27 for its fifth draw in a row.

Midfielder Mert Hakan Yandaş and defender Serdar Aziz will not be available for Fenerbahçe, serving automatic bans for receiving their fourth yellow card.

Beşiktaş, which grabbed a commanding 3-0 win against Denizlispor on Feb. 26, will take on Malatyaspor in mid-week action on March 3.

First-half goals by Cyle Larin, Vincent Aboubakar and Adem Ljajic gave Beşiktaş its third win in a row as it continued chasing the leader with one less game played.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, is on an eight-game winning streak and enjoying a robust performance from Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed, who joined the team in the winter transfer window.

Mohamed scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Erzurumspor on Feb. 27, increasing its goal tally in the league’s top five goals in as many games.

The leader next plays cellar-dweller Ankaragücü on March 3.

Both Ankara teams in the league are going through rough times, with Gençlerbirliği, ahead of a game at Gaziantep on March 2, sitting in the 20th spot one point ahead of its city rival.

Elsewhere in mid-week games, Erzurumspor hosts Karagümrük, Başakşehir plays Konyaspor, Hatayspor visits Sivasspor and Kayserispor takes on Rizespor at home on March 3.

In March 4’s games, Alanyaspor entertains Göztepe and Trabzonspor visits Kasımpaşa.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey readying to move to normalization phase

    Turkey readying to move to normalization phase

  2. Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

    Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

  3. Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

    Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

  4. Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

  5. Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

    Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled
Recommended
Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead
Anadolu Efes Micic named MVP of week in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes' Micic named MVP of week in EuroLeague
Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home
Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record
Turkey qualify for EuroBasket 2022

Turkey qualify for EuroBasket 2022
Trabzonspor beat Başakşehir, pursue title quest

Trabzonspor beat Başakşehir, pursue title quest
WORLD Azerbaijan warns Armenia against illegal force deployments

Azerbaijan warns Armenia against 'illegal' force deployments

Azerbaijan on Feb. 28 warned Armenia not to deploy new troops to its territories.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI down in February

Manufacturing PMI down in February

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector dropped to 51.7 in February, a monthly business survey revealed on March 1.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Feb. 28 to keep its title hopes alive, easing the pressure on coach Erol Bulut.