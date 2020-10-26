Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in Istanbul

  • October 26 2020 09:31:06

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in Istanbul

Fenerbahçe defeated Trabzonspor 3-1 to increase their points to 14 on Oct. 25 in matchday six of the Turkish Süper Lig.

In the first half of the match, Trabzonspor scored the opener with forward Benik Afobe's close-range shot in the 23rd minute.

The first half ended 1-0 at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.

Fenerbahçe managed to equalize in the 51st minute after Trabzonspor defender Serkan Asan's own goal, while four minutes later, Enner Valencia gave his team the lead, making it 2-1.

In the 72nd minute, Senegalese forward Papiss Cisse's close-range header increased the lead to 3-1 for the Yellow-Canaries.

Having 14 points, Fenerbahçe stayed in second place, while Trabzonspor slipped to 17th spot with five points.

In a post-match interview, Fenerbahçe manager Erol Bulut said that they conceded a goal because of a slight mistake in the defense.

"We explained the need to act as a team in the dressing room. This togetherness brought us the win," Bulut said.

"Team spirit and unity bring us success. We'll win more matches if we continue like this," he added.

Also, Trabzonspor head coach Eddie Newton said that team's performance was good in the first half.

"We lost concentration at the beginning of the second half and conceded three goals in a row. It was hard to fix it. We tried to come back in the last minutes, pressuring on Fenerbahçe again, but we did not succeed."

Turkey, football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

    We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

  2. Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

    Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

  3. Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

    Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

  4. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  5. Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister

    Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister
Recommended
Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig
Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away
Turkeys second division game postponed due to COVID-19

Turkey's second division game postponed due to COVID-19
Turkeys Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

Turkey's Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home
WORLD Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Oct. 25, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyze the country with a national strike.
ECONOMY Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey plans to establish foreign logistics centers in strategic regions in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Russia and the Far East, said the country's top trade official on Oct. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.