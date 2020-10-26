Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe defeated Trabzonspor 3-1 to increase their points to 14 on Oct. 25 in matchday six of the Turkish Süper Lig.

In the first half of the match, Trabzonspor scored the opener with forward Benik Afobe's close-range shot in the 23rd minute.

The first half ended 1-0 at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.

Fenerbahçe managed to equalize in the 51st minute after Trabzonspor defender Serkan Asan's own goal, while four minutes later, Enner Valencia gave his team the lead, making it 2-1.

In the 72nd minute, Senegalese forward Papiss Cisse's close-range header increased the lead to 3-1 for the Yellow-Canaries.

Having 14 points, Fenerbahçe stayed in second place, while Trabzonspor slipped to 17th spot with five points.

In a post-match interview, Fenerbahçe manager Erol Bulut said that they conceded a goal because of a slight mistake in the defense.

"We explained the need to act as a team in the dressing room. This togetherness brought us the win," Bulut said.

"Team spirit and unity bring us success. We'll win more matches if we continue like this," he added.

Also, Trabzonspor head coach Eddie Newton said that team's performance was good in the first half.

"We lost concentration at the beginning of the second half and conceded three goals in a row. It was hard to fix it. We tried to come back in the last minutes, pressuring on Fenerbahçe again, but we did not succeed."