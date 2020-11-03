Fenerbahçe beat Antalyaspor with late penalty 

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe won against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Nov. 2 Süper Lig match thanks to a late penalty scored by Argentine star Diego Perotti.

With the win, Fenerbahçe boosted their points to 17 in standings to lead the Süper Lig.

Visitors Fenerbahçe drew first blood in the 49th minute as Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan, who was unmarked in the area, made a right foot strike to score the opener.

In the 52nd minute of the match, Antalyaspor equalized as German forward Lukas Podolski scored a classy goal with his left foot.

Perotti was fouled in the Antalyaspor area in the 83rd minute so Fenerbahçe were awarded a penalty kick.

A minute later the Argentine left winger converted the penalty kick successfully to make it 2-1 for Fenerbahce.

Perotti scored on his Fenerbahçe debut as the Istanbul club secured the win.

Both teams were down to 10 men each. Antalyaspor forward Adis Jahovic was sent off after a foul in the 45th minute.

In the injury time of the second half, Fenerbahçe winger Sinan Gumus was shown the red card after physical contact with the referee.

 Fenerbahçe mourns club TV presenter

Before Monday's game, Fenerbahçe honored Dilay Kemer, a club TV presenter who died last week at age 32.

She had been battling cancer.

During the warm-up, Fenerbahçe players wore T-shirts commemorating Kemer.

