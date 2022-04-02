Female wrestlers bag 2 gold medals in European Championship

BUDAPEST
Turkish female wrestlers have earned two gold and a bronze medal at the European Champhionship held in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

On March 31, the fourth day of the tournament that will end on April 3, Evin Demirhan Yavuz defeated her Bulgarian opponent, Georgieva Selishka, in the 50 kg category and came first.

“I believed in myself since the first day in this sport and became a European champion,” Yavuz said proudly following the medal ceremony.

The second gold medal came to Yasemin Adar Yiğit, who competed in the 76 kg category, after winning against Estonian athlete Epp Maee.

Bediha Gün, the 55 kg wrestler, bagged the bronze medal after topping Swedish wrestler Nova Ilona Bergmen. This is the fourth time that Gün earned the third position in the European championships.

