Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

BELGRADE
Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has gained her second world championship in her career after defeating her Egyptian opponent Samar Amer İbrahim Hamza in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

The 76 kg category Greco-Roman style wrestler said, “I tried to show the strength of the Turkish women to the world,” on late Sept. 14.

The first time she had gained the gold medal in a world championship was in 2017.

“I am so happy and proud,” she said and went to say: “After 2017, I became the world champ once again. I am trying to present Turkish women in best way.”

When asked about her next move, Yiğit said, “My next target is to rank first at the Paris Olympics in 2024.”

She, then, highlighted her deep love to be a “role model for young girls.”

“There are newcomers. I am trying to be a role model to them [female wrestlers]. I am their idol, I know. When I started, I had no one to inspire me. I struggled by dreaming.”

Following the ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a call with Yiğit via the deputy sports minister’s mobile.

Congratulating the champion, Erdoğan said, “Your being champ once again gratified us.”

Born in 1991, Yiğit is an athlete for the metropolitan municipality club of the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

