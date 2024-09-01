Female students top military university graduates

Female students top military university graduates

ISTANBUL
Female students top military university graduates

Female students have achieved top honors at all three schools of the National Defense University (MSÜ) for the first time.

İkra Kuyumcu, 23, graduated with honors from the air force academy, Ebru Eroğlu, 24, from the land forces academy and Şeyda Yıldırım, 22, from the naval academy.

Their accomplishments were celebrated at a ceremony held in Istanbul's Bakırköy district on Aug. 30 and 31.

The diplomas were awarded by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“This is not a coincidence. It is the interest and attention of our girls to our war schools, their work and the struggle they put up as a result of this,” Erdoğan said at the ceremony.

Nearly 200 students participated in the ceremony, including 14 from guest countries.

Military schools in Türkiye were previously managed by the General Staff. They underwent a major reorganization following the 2016 coup attempt orchestrated by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fethullah Gülen.

The foiled coup targeted key locations in Ankara, Istanbul and others elsewhere, leading to the deaths of over 250 people.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German far-right wins historic state poll

German far-right wins historic state poll
LATEST NEWS

  1. German far-right wins historic state poll

    German far-right wins historic state poll

  2. Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

    Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

  3. Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

    Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

  4. Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities

    Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities

  5. 12-year-old pianist triumphs at international competitions

    12-year-old pianist triumphs at international competitions
Recommended
Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities

Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities
12-year-old pianist triumphs at international competitions

12-year-old pianist triumphs at international competitions
Türkiye slams new Netflix series for distorting historical facts on Cyprus

Türkiye slams new Netflix series for 'distorting historical facts' on Cyprus
Erdoğan lauds Istanbuls global fame as tourism hotspot

Erdoğan lauds Istanbul's global fame as tourism hotspot
Türkiye expresses hope for historic Azerbaijani elections

Türkiye expresses hope for historic Azerbaijani elections
Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors

Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors
Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl

Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl
WORLD German far-right wins historic state poll

German far-right wins historic state poll

Germany's far-right AfD was Monday celebrating a landmark win in a regional vote, sending a shot across the bows of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government a year ahead of national elections.
ECONOMY African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders descend on China's capital this week, seeking funds for big-ticket infrastructure projects as they eye mounting great power competition over resources and influence on the continent.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿