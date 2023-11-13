Female statue found in Anemurium

Female statue found in Anemurium

MERSIN
Female statue found in Anemurium

A Roman-era female statue unearthed in the ancient city of Anemurium in southern Türkiye is an exciting find for the archaeology team.

Archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Anemurium have unearthed a female statue believed to represent an important person. The statue, thought to date back to 1,800 years ago, was found in the area right next to a structure called Harbor Bath.

The digging works and restorations continue on a wide area in the ancient city, located in the southern province of Mersin, throughout the year.

The statue, which is considered to have collapsed and remained underground during a great earthquake that occurred 1,500 years ago in the ancient city, excited everyone in the district, especially the archaeology team led by Konya Selçuk University Professor Mehmet Tekocak.

There are also new exciting discoveries in the city, which has many traces from 2,000 years ago due to its historical texture. The dressed female statue from the Roman era has a completely well-preserved intact body.

It is reported that the statue, which is decorated with two different clothes, a chiton at the bottom and a himation on top, represents a goddess, empress or philanthropic woman belonging to an aristocratic or important family who lived there 1,800 years ago.

It took all day long for the teams to remove the statue. Finally, since a crane could not approach the area, the statue was removed, with the help of a small work machine with great care by an expert team from the Antalya Restoration and Conservation Regional Laboratory Directorate, and taken under protection for scientific studies, cleaning, conservation and restoration works.

“The ancient city of Anemurium is located in the Anamur district of Mersin, approximately 10 kilometers away from the city center, where findings are mainly from the 2nd century to the 6th century A.D. It is like a time capsule. The moment you enter here, you are going back 1,800 years ago. We clearly know that the city existed 2,500 years ago. It is also said that it goes back to the Hittites, but we have no information about this yet,” Tekocak said.

Stating that the place which they call the lower city is an area with many public buildings, Tekocak said, “This is an area right next to the Harbor Bath. We first started excavations in this structure to determine the characteristics and functions of the spaces of the Harbor Bath. Later, we started excavations here to understand whether there was a relationship with the bath in this area right next to it, and we came across very interesting ruins and finds."

"We think that this place may be a ‘nymphaeum,’ that is a fountain monument in ancient times. And we uncovered a very beautiful female statue decorating this fountain monument. We don't know who it belongs to; its head, arms and feet are still missing. We later found one of her arms. The work continues, and I hope we will find the other missing parts. It may be the portrait of someone, and if so, we will see the silhouette, picture or statue of someone who lived here 1,800 years ago for the first time.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

    US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

  2. US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

    US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

  3. Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee

    Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee

  4. Women dominate music's Grammy nominations

    Women dominate music's Grammy nominations

  5. Female statue found in Anemurium

    Female statue found in Anemurium
Recommended
Monet painting fetches $74 mn at auction in New York

Monet painting fetches $74 mn at auction in New York
Bestseller Musk biography to be adapted into film

Bestseller Musk biography to be adapted into film
Women dominate musics Grammy nominations

Women dominate music's Grammy nominations
Vienna fountain decried for ugliness, costs

Vienna fountain decried for 'ugliness,' costs
Hollywoods labor stoppage is over, but a painful industry-wide transition isnt

Hollywood's labor stoppage is over, but a painful industry-wide transition isn't
Elusive Attenborough echidna rediscovered in Indonesia

Elusive Attenborough echidna rediscovered in Indonesia
WORLD US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

The United States carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria on Sunday in response to attacks on American forces, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines set to order total 355 jets from Airbus

Turkish Airlines set to order total 355 jets from Airbus

Turkish Airlines is planning to order a total of 355 planes from Airbus, according to people familiar with the talks.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.