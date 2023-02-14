Female sergeants meet needs of women, children in quake-hit Hatay

Musa Kesler - HATAY

A special team of female sergeants meet the needs of women and children in the suburbs and villages of Hatay.

Special attention and care are given to the needs of women and children in aid activities in the earthquake-hit Hatay.

A separate team consisting of female sergeants in the Gendarmerie units focused on the needs of women and children in the province.

The teams initially determine the cleaning, hygiene and other special needs of women and children in the neighborhood and villages where access from the city center is quite difficult.

They also deliver the needs identified through talks with women in these regions.

Setting off from the aid center of Provincial Gendarmerie Command, the team deliver foodstuffs and special needs products for women and children to the earthquake victims.

The team that visited all the predetermined addresses also established social ties with the victims.