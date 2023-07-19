Female artists at Istanbul Modern

Female artists at Istanbul Modern

ISTANBUL
Female artists at Istanbul Modern

“Always Here,” one of the opening exhibitions at Istanbul Modern’s new building, showcases a selection of works from the museum collection acquired by the Women Artists Fund, established by Istanbul Modern in 2016 to support the production of women artists in Türkiye increase public awareness of their work and strengthen their representation.

“In line with sustainable strategies, one of Istanbul Modern's primary goals is to increase and support the production and visibility of female artists. With the support of the Istanbul Modern Women Artists Fund, which we established in 2016 for this purpose, we have added many works to our museum collection in seven years,” Istanbul Modern Chairwoman Oya Eczacıbaşı said.

The title, “Always Here,” is a reference to feminist art historian Linda Nochlin’s seminal essay “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” published in Artnews in 1971.

Examining the cultural basis of exclusion and the naturalization of sexist structures, Nochlin states that art is shaped by education and years of experimentation.

Throughout history, women everywhere were unable to receive education on equal terms with men, meaning that they had to expand the roles society envisioned for them to exist as artists. Thanks to a long struggle to achieve equality, women now have more opportunities to exhibit their work in museums and to be represented in collections.

From the outset, Istanbul Modern’s collection has featured women artists from different generations who came to prominence through the diversity of their subjects, techniques and materials and their diligence and courage in creating unique artistic languages.

Öykü Özsoy, chief curator of Istanbul Modern, said, “The artists in the exhibition share with us strong examples of today's art in their artistic production, the diversity of the techniques and materials they use, their care and courage in creating their own unique artistic language. While raising their voices against all kinds of discrimination and inequality, the artists tell in their works the problems of migration and its consequences, concepts such as power and belonging, the relations between memory, space and historiography, and the destruction caused by ecological disasters.” 

The productions of Mehtap Baydu, Hera Büyüktaşcıyan, İnci Eviner, Selma Gürbüz, Nilbar Güreş, Sibel Horada, Bengü Karaduman, Zeynep Kayan, Ayça Telgeren, Güneş Terkol and Burcu Yağcıoğlu are shown in the exhibition.

Works acquired for the museum collection with the support of the Women Artists Fund can be viewed both in the “Always Here” selection and the collection exhibition.

ARTS & LIFE Female artists at Istanbul Modern

Female artists at Istanbul Modern
LATEST NEWS

  1. Female artists at Istanbul Modern

    Female artists at Istanbul Modern

  2. Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

    Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

  3. Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

    Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

  4. Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

    Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

  5. Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters

    Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters
Recommended
Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimers drug approval after promising results

Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results
Taylor Swift sets womens record for most number one albums

Taylor Swift sets women's record for most number one albums
Hollywood plunges into all-out war

Hollywood plunges into all-out war
Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction
Karsu to perform at Çeşme Open Air Theater

Karsu to perform at Çeşme Open Air Theater
Jane Birkin: Frances favorite anglaise

Jane Birkin: France's favorite 'anglaise'
WORLD Israelis stage day of resistance against judicial overhaul

Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul

Israeli protesters on Tuesday took to Tel Aviv's streets in the run-up to a parliament vote on a key component of the government's judicial reform agenda they say would "dismantle democracy".

ECONOMY Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

The average home-sale price in Türkiye climbed to 2.54 million Turkish Liras ($96,359) in June, according to data by Endeksa, which collects data on the real estate market.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).