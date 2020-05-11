February unemployment falls to 13.6 pct

  • May 11 2020 10:40:00

February unemployment falls to 13.6 pct

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
February unemployment falls to 13.6 pct

Unemployment in Turkey dropped to 13.6 percent this February, down 1.1 percentage points from the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on May 11.

The number of unemployed persons age 15 and overslipped by 502,000 year-on-year to 4.23 million by the end of February.

On a monthly basis, February's figure also dropped 0.2 percentage points, as unemployment in January stood at 13.8 percent.

Official data also showed that non-agricultural unemployment fell 1.5 percentage points to 15.4 percent during the same period.

The youth unemployment rate, including people age 15-24, was 24.4 percent in February, down 1.7 percentage points on a yearly basis.

In February, employment posted a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the same month last year, down to 43.1 percent.

"The number of employed persons decreased by 602,000 to 26.8 million persons in February 2020 period, compared with the same period of the previous year," TÜİK said.

The labor force participation rate also went down by 2.6 percentage points year-on-year, falling to 49.9 percent in the month.

The labor force participation rate for males dropped 2.4 percentage points to 69 percent, and for females it was 31.2 percent, an annual decline of 2.8 percentage points.

TÜİK also reported that the rate of unregistered employment – people working without social security related to their principal occupation was 30 percent in February, marking a 3.5-percentage point decrease from February 2019.

The institute will release its next monthly employment figures on June 10.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

    Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

  2. 'Seniors' curfew aided Turkey's fight against pandemic'

    'Seniors' curfew aided Turkey's fight against pandemic'

  3. If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

    If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

  4. Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

    Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

  5. Horses and camels enjoy quietness in Cappadocia

    Horses and camels enjoy quietness in Cappadocia
Recommended
Turkey removes 3 foreign banks FX transactions ban

Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban
Survey: Economists expect $3.6 bln current account deficit

Survey: Economists expect $3.6 bln current account deficit
Auto production over 352,000 in January-April 2020

Auto production over 352,000 in January-April 2020
Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April
Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1
Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey
WORLD Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of war crimes in NW Syria

Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of 'war crimes' in NW Syria

Amnesty International on May 11 said it has documented 18 attacks in northwest Syria carried out by regime and Russian forces over the past year that amounted to "war crimes".    
ECONOMY Turkey removes 3 foreign banks FX transactions ban

Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

Turkey on May 11 removed foreign exchange transactions bans with Turkish lira for three foreign banks -- BNP Paribas, Citibank, and UBS.
SPORTS Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.