Fears for trapped civilians in El-Fasher as fighting flares

Fears for trapped civilians in El-Fasher as fighting flares

DARFUR
Fears for trapped civilians in El-Fasher as fighting flares

The army-aligned governor of Sudan's Darfur region called for the protection of civilians in the stricken city of El-Fasher Monday, after paramilitaries claimed to have seized it following a brutal 18-month siege.

Pro-democracy activists reported fighting "in the vicinity of El-Fasher airport and several areas west of the city."

The group, known as a local resistance committee, said in a statement there was a "complete absence of air support" to protect residents.

The Rapid Support Forces said on Oct. 26 they had captured the city, the last state capital in the vast Darfur region yet to fall to the paramilitaries.

Communications remain cut across the city, including satellite networks, leaving El-Fasher in a "media blackout," according to the Sudanese Journalists' Syndicate.

The United Nations's migration agency said 2,500 to 3,000 people fled El-Fasher on Oct. 26, seeking safety within the city or westward to Tawila and Mellit towns.

Darfur governor Minni Minnawi, who is allied with the Sudanese army, on Monday called for the "protection of civilians" and "an independent investigation into the violations and massacres carried out by the militia away from public view," referring to the RSF.

Sudan's de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appeared publicly on Oct. 25 night but only for a meeting with the Turkish ambassador in Port Sudan.

The army-led Transitional Sovereignty Council said they discussed the "siege imposed by the terrorist Rapid Support militia on El-Fasher."

Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), called for safe passage for civilians trapped in the fighting.

Sudan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
US, Japan sign agreement on securing rare earths supply

US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Syria sends team to Moscow for embassy services

Syria sends team to Moscow for embassy services
Armenia invites Erdoğan, Aliyev to Yerevan summit

Armenia invites Erdoğan, Aliyev to Yerevan summit
Israel weighs steps as hostage standoff strains Gaza deal

Israel weighs steps as hostage standoff strains Gaza deal
Pope Leo to lead Istanbul stadium mass, visit Sultan Ahmed Mosque

Pope Leo to lead Istanbul stadium mass, visit Sultan Ahmed Mosque
Talks between Pakistan, Afghanistan hit impasse in Istanbul

Talks between Pakistan, Afghanistan hit impasse in Istanbul
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿