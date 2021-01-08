Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

  • January 08 2021 07:00:00

Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

VAN
Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

The death of one of the two people who were hospitalized on suspicion of food poisoning after eating fish has raised concerns of poisonous puffer fish.

Last week, a fishmonger living in the eastern province of Van cooked a puffer fish, which he likened to the rockfish, with someone else, reportedly a baker.

The duo were taken to the hospital after experiencing extreme vomiting and loss of consciousness, but the baker lost his life despite medical intervention.

The authorities believe that the baker may have died due to the poison that this type of fish contains, called tetrodotoxin, for which there is still no antidote.

They also believe that the invasive fish came from the Mediterranean provinces of Adana or Mersin to the landlocked Van.

Pufferfish have invaded the Mediterranean waters by entering through the Suez Canal.

A nightmare for fishermen as they can easily cut through the fishing nets, pufferfish can also attack people and pose a great threat to the native species.

“The substance called “tetrodotoxin” is an extremely toxic ingredient. The amount of venom in it as much as two pinheads is enough to kill a person,” said Ahmet Aydın, a pharmacologist from Istanbul’s Yeditepe University.

Aydın noted that the pufferfish had venom in its skin, ovaries, reproductive organs and liver.

Following the incidents, the teams in Van city gave information about poisonous puffer fish during the inspections carried out at retail and fish stalls throughout the province.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Restrictions may be lifted after Feb 15, says expert

    Restrictions may be lifted after Feb 15, says expert

  2. Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

    Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

  3. Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

    Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

  4. Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

    Fear of poisonous fish worries residents in eastern province

  5. SpaceX launches Turkey’s new Turksat 5A satellite

    SpaceX launches Turkey’s new Turksat 5A satellite
Recommended
Court approves indictment in 2014 terror incidents

Court approves indictment in 2014 terror incidents
One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007

One remanded over Dink murder case of 2007
Turkey ratifies intl agreements with seven countries

Turkey ratifies int'l agreements with seven countries
Turkey ready to normalize relations with France: Turkish FM

Turkey ready to normalize relations with France: Turkish FM
Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine

Turkey seeks access to more doses of BioNTech vaccine
Most-visited Nat Geo exhibition goes virtual

Most-visited Nat Geo exhibition goes virtual
Poor irrigation main cause of water loss, data shows

Poor irrigation main cause of water loss, data shows
WORLD COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

COVID surges dim hopes for speedy end to pandemic

The United States reported a daily record of COVID-19 deaths and Brazil’s toll passed the bleak milestone of 200,000 on Jan. 7 as new surges of the coronavirus dimmed hopes for respite from the pandemic anytime soon.

ECONOMY Turkey produced record amount of gold in 2020: Minister

Turkey produced record amount of gold in 2020: Minister

Turkey reached a new record by producing 42 tons of gold last year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Jan. 7. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.