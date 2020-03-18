Fear and panic in Paris

  • March 18 2020 02:02:00

Fear and panic in Paris

Dilara Diner Özata
Fear and panic in Paris

People wait at the Montparnasse railway station, in Paris, on March 17, 2020 (AP Photo)

The week started in France with some kind of panic concerning the events to come. During the previous week, the education minister had told on every possible media they were not going to close down schools, even last Thursday morning. Yet the president did, on Thursday night. Next were the shops. “At the moment, we have no intention on taking Italy’s confinement steps,” said the politicians on radios. Yet they did. Then there were the municipal elections that were still going to take place on Sunday. This sounded weird, and people on Twitter and on TV were criticizing this measure.

As we went out on Sunday to see if the street market was open, we realized that people were living as if nothing had changed; well, partly. The market was as full as usual, some were wearing masks and gloves, others weren’t. Were we panicking for nothing? People around us seemed fine. This felt like any other Sunday. The parks were full and the weather was nice, the cafes were closed but everyone seemed to be enjoying the day. Meanwhile, the shops seemed fuller than usual, so we couldn’t quite grasp the ambiance. As we went in the supermarket we realized that the shelves had been emptied. No more pasta or canned food, no more toilet paper, no more cheese…

People had raided everything. There was a paradox concerning people’s behavior.

On Sunday night media channels were showing images of Parisians strolling by the Seine, doing picnics, laughing and playing guitar… At this point, government officials were very critical of people’s careless behavior. It felt like we were little kids who had been naughty and our father, the president, was going to punish us tomorrow.

On Monday, everything changed. As we went out, we discovered a chaotic Paris. There were huge lines in front of supermarkets, pharmacies and tobacco shops. Most people were respecting the one-meter distance. The supermarkets had decided to take a certain amount of people at a time so you had to wait for your turn to get in. People were panic buying, and so were we. Everyone was trying to avoid each other but aggressively buying anything they found. We were hearing people cough and it felt like the soundtrack of a scary movie.

This was it. We were going to be told to stay home as of tonight. Were we ready? Did we have enough food? The lines were getting longer and everyone seemed to run from one market to another. It felt like we were in a movie depicting the end of the world. Our finances had taken a blow, but what could we have done? We felt we had no choice. Could we stand a few more months spending money without being able to work? The government had spoken of a partial unemployment salary, but we didn’t know who was eligible and who was not. As we came back home, we received messages from various WhatsApp groups. Everyone was in panic. Most were saying this measure should have been taken sooner. Everyone was scared of running out of food. How long was this going to last? One month? Two months?

Germany wasn’t going to help. Was this the end of the European Union? The messages were filled with paranoia and became senseless after a while.

At 8 p.m., it was official. We were to remain home for at least 15 days. Electricity, gas and water are going to be free this month. No taxes either, and the state would pay our rent. As for work, they were going to pay us a partial unemployment salary. This was reassuring – for now.

The WhatsApp messages stopped. Marianne was firm but fair. But for how long? Nobody knows.

Macron, coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

    Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

  2. Turkey ramps up virus measures as confirmed cases reach 47

    Turkey ramps up virus measures as confirmed cases reach 47

  3. Turkey, Germany, France and UK discuss migration crisis, coronavirus

    Turkey, Germany, France and UK discuss migration crisis, coronavirus

  4. First batch of Turkish citizens from Europe arrive home

    First batch of Turkish citizens from Europe arrive home

  5. Scent of cologne now guards against virus

    Scent of cologne now guards against virus
Recommended
Lebanese judge orders retrial of Lebanese-American

Lebanese judge orders retrial of Lebanese-American
Iraq names new PM as rockets hit base

Iraq names new PM as rockets hit base
Dress codes and dancing: Sudan sees culture thaw after Bashir

Dress codes and dancing: Sudan sees culture thaw after Bashir
Latest on the coronavirus: WHO urges world to ‘test,’ deaths pass 7,000

Latest on the coronavirus: WHO urges world to ‘test,’ deaths pass 7,000
Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece
How it spreads, infects: Coronavirus impact comes into focus

How it spreads, infects: Coronavirus impact comes into focus
WORLD Fear and panic in Paris

Fear and panic in Paris

The week started in France with some kind of panic concerning the events to come. During the previous week, the education minister had told on every possible media they were not going to close down schools, even last Thursday morning. Yet the president did, on Thursday night. Next were the shops. “At the moment, we have no intention on taking Italy’s confinement steps,” said the politicians on radios. Yet they did. Then there were the municipal elections that were still going to take place on Sunday. This sounded weird, and people on Twitter and on TV were criticizing this measure.
ECONOMY Gasoline prices further cut back

Gasoline prices further cut back

The gasoline pump price is expected to decrease as low as 5.29 Turkish Liras per liter in Istanbul as of March 18, according to local media.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.