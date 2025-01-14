FDI flows to Türkiye hit $9.6 bln in 11 months

ANKARA

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Türkiye dropped 3 percent year-on-year to $9.6 billion last January-November, the International Investors Association (YASED) said on Jan. 13.

Equity capital inflow rose 9 percent to $5.5 billion in the first 11 months of last year, the sectoral group said, citing data from the Turkish Central Bank.

The Netherlands was the largest source of FDI flows, accounting for 20 percent of the total, followed by Germany with 13 percent and the U.S. at 11 percent.

In November, Türkiye attracted $1.14 billion worth of FDI, including $721 million in equity capital inflows.

About $194 million was received through real estate investments from foreigners in the 11-month period.