FBI probes 'terrorist' links in New Orleans truck-ramming that killed 15

NEW ORLEANS

People look at a blocked off road from Canal Street after at least 15 people were killed on Bourbon Street, after an attack early in the morning, on Jan. 1, 2025 in New Orleans,

A U.S. army veteran with an ISIL flag and "hellbent" on carnage steered a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, officials said.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas. He appeared to have been a real estate agent working in Houston and had served as an IT specialist in the military.

Officials said they were searching for accomplices but gave few details.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described Jabbar as a "terrorist," while the FBI said "an ISIL flag was located in the vehicle," saying it was probing his links with such organizations.

U.S. President Joe Biden, describing the attack as "despicable," said Jabbar had posted videos online hours before "indicating that he was inspired by ISIS."

Officials said a manhunt was underway, with FBI agent Alethea Duncan warning that authorities "do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible."

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said: "We're hunting some bad people down."

An FBI spokesman told AFP that 15 people had been killed, citing the New Orleans coroner's office.

Aiming for 'carnage'

Police said the incident began around 3:15 am (0915 GMT) near Bourbon Street in the heart of the French Quarter, packed with people celebrating the start of 2025.

The suspect drove a white Ford F-150 electric pickup into a group of pedestrians, then exited and was killed in a shootout with police — two of whom were wounded. Two homemade bombs were found and neutralized, the FBI said.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," Kirkpatrick told reporters.

Driving at "very high speed" and in a "very intentional" manner, "he was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said.

The wounded officers were in stable condition and Kirkpatrick said they would recover.

The Pentagon said Jabbar had served in the army as a human resources specialist and an IT specialist from 2007 to 2015, and then in the army reserve until 2020.

He deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 until January 2010, an army spokesperson said.

Biden said that law enforcement agencies were also probing any possible links between the attack and the explosion later on Wednesday of a Tesla Cybertruck outside a hotel owned by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas that killed one person.

"Thus far, there's nothing to report on that score," he said, as police in Las Vegas said they believed it was an "isolated" incident.

The vehicles in the two incidents were both rented through the popular car-sharing app Turo. The sheriff in Las Vegas said that was a "coincidence... that we have to continue to look in to."

A spokesperson for the app, used by millions of people in the United States, said they were working with law enforcement.

"We do not believe that either renter... had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat," the spokesperson told AFP.

Horror in famous neighborhood

In the small hours of the year's first day, revelers were celebrating in the French Quarter, renowned for its bars, restaurants, jazz history and Mardi Gras parties.

Bystander Zion Parsons said the revelry turned into a scene of horror.

"The best way I can describe it is truly a war zone," he told CNN. "There were bodies and blood and all the trash."

"People were terrified, running, screaming," he said.

Another witness, Jimmy Cothran, told ABC that the mayhem was "insanity."

"We instantly counted, I'd say, 10 bodies — six clearly, graphically deceased, and the others yelling with no one around," he said.

New Orleans is one of the most heavily visited destinations in the United States and will stage the NFL's Super Bowl game — one of the biggest sporting events of the year — on Feb. 9.

The attack came just hours before the city was due to host the Sugar Bowl, a major college football game. That game was delayed until Thursday, officials said.

Global condemnation

International condemnation poured in Wednesday for the attack in New Orleans

Türkiye said on Wednesday that it is “deeply saddened” by the attack in New Orleans and hopes that the motive behind the attack in the U.S. state of Louisiana will be determined soon.

“We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in New Orleans, USA,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement expressed hope that the motive for the attack would be established "as soon as possible" and extended condolences to those who died, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

“We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“We hope that the motive for the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and that those who might be responsible will be held accountable before justice,” it concluded.

"New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media platform X, posting in both French and English.

New Orleans was initially founded by colonists from France and the attack took place in the Louisiana city's famed French Quarter.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share," Macron said.

Christian Estrosi, mayor of the southern city of Nice, which suffered a car-ramming attack in 2016 that killed 86 people, also sent condolences.

"The tragedy in New Orleans, a sister city of Nice, very painfully recalls our own... Our thoughts go out to the families and the lives mowed down in mid-New Year's celebrations," he said on X.

"The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on X.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time."

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, U.S., which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X.

"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims... Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."

"I am deeply saddened by the deliberate attack on those celebrating New Year's in New Orleans," the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, posted on X.

"There is no excuse for such violence... We stand in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic time."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns" the attack and "extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives", according to a statement from his spokesperson.

"He also wishes a swift recovery to those persons injured."

"This is terrible news from New Orleans," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a post on X.

"People celebrating happily are torn from their lives or injured by senseless hatred. We grieve with the families and friends of the victims and wish all those injured a quick recovery."

"Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded... Terror has no place in our world."

Saudi Arabia "condemns and denounces" the attack, its foreign ministry said in a statement on X.