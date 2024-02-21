FBI informant got false dirt on Bidens from Russia intel: prosecutors

FBI informant got false dirt on Bidens from Russia intel: prosecutors

WASHINGTON
FBI informant got false dirt on Bidens from Russia intel: prosecutors

An FBI informant charged with lying about U.S. President Joe Biden and his son told investigators he received information about Hunter Biden from Russian intelligence associates, prosecutors said Tuesday in a court filing.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, a dual U.S. and Israeli national, was arrested last week and indicted for fabricating claims that Biden's son demanded multi-million-dollar bribes from Ukrainian firm Burisma — on whose board he was serving at the time — to protect it from an investigation when Biden was vice president.

"The misinformation he is spreading is not confined to 2020. He is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November," special counsel David Weiss and other prosecutors said in a filing to U.S. District Court of Nevada.

The fallout of Smirnov's false accusation about the Bidens "and fabricated information continue to be felt to this day," they said.

The indictment undermines the impeachment effort against Biden being put together by congressional Republicans, who had touted Smirnov's evidence as proof the Bidens were collectively involved in a criminal enterprise.

The claim that Hunter Biden leveraged his father's name for personal gain has been central to a Republican narrative, pushed heavily by Donald Trump, that Joe Biden is corrupt.

A grand jury indictment filed in federal court last week said that for at least a decade Smirnov was acting as a "confidential human source" for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, providing his handler with information to be used in criminal investigations.

The latest filing appears to suggest that officials connected to Russia's intelligence operation have sought to plant dirt on the Bidens ahead of the 2024 election.

"During his custodial interview on Feb. 14, Smirnov admitted that officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story about (Hunter Biden)," prosecutors said.

Last week's indictment says that in June 2020, Smirnov told his U.S. handler for the first time about meetings he claimed had taken place four or five years earlier in which executives from Burisma said they had hired Hunter Biden to "protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems."

He told the FBI the executives said "they had specifically paid $5 million each to" Joe Biden and Hunter Biden so that Hunter Biden would "take care of all those issues through his dad."

The document says this refers to a criminal investigation being conducted by the then-Ukrainian prosecutor general into Burisma.

The account was repeated in the Tuesday filing, which said: "The events the Defendant first reported to the handler in June 2020 were fabrications."

"Smirnov transformed his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma in 2017 and later into bribery allegations against (Joe Biden)... after expressing bias against (Biden) and his candidacy."

Smirnov faces one charge of making a false statement, and one of creating a false and fictitious record, in his dealings with an FBI investigation.

If convicted he could be jailed up to 25 years.

accusations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

    At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

  2. Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage

    Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage

  3. Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls

    Parties submit mayoral candidate lists ahead of local polls

  4. Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet performs maiden flight

    Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet performs maiden flight

  5. German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'

    German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'
Recommended
At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media
Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage

Iran says Israel behind gas pipeline sabotage
London court rejects suspending arms exports to Israel

London court rejects suspending arms exports to Israel
Pakistan parties reach power-sharing agreement, Khan loyalists left out

Pakistan parties reach power-sharing agreement, Khan loyalists left out
Israel pounds Gaza as US vetoes UN truce resolution

Israel pounds Gaza as US vetoes UN truce resolution
Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet

Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet
WORLD At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least 2 dead in Israel strike on Syrian capital: monitor, state media

At least two people were killed Wednesday in an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital, a war monitor said and state media said.
ECONOMY German economy buffeted by perfect storm

German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'

Weaker exports, costly energy and a stuttering green transition have combined to form a "perfect storm" for the German economy, leaving Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition bickering over how to change course.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿