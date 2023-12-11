Fast-track visa ‘to lure Turkish tourists to Greek islands’

ISTANBUL

Tourism activity is expected to spike after Greece decided to exempt Turkish citizens from Schengen visa requirements for seven days to visit the eastern Aegean islands, representatives from the Turkish tourism industry have said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the move at a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week in Athens, which is cheered by Turkish tour operators.

Problems with obtaining a Schengen visa for Turkish travelers have been hindering the businesses of Turkish tour operators for some time.

The fast-track visa is expected to have positive impacts on a range of businesses, including ferry services and organizers of tours.

The cost of the Schengen visa is expected to decline from the current 120 euros to around 50 to 60 euros, which is likely to lead to a 100 percent increase in demand for Greek islands, said Ali Onaran, the board chair of Pronto Tour.

“This is, however, not certain. We have not been officially informed about it by authorities.”

The details of the new visa regulation will become clear within a month or two, according to Onaran.

As demand for holidays in Greek islands increases, prices will come down, he said. “Cost of vacationing in Greek Islands may even become more affordable than vacationing in Türkiye.”

“This is an incredible development,” Tolga Tekin, from Jolly Tur, hailed the news about the Greek visa.

“We have had very big problems regarding visas, especially this year. The introduction of the visa-on-arrival is just incredible, which will unleash a huge potential.”

Demand from Turkish holidaymakers for destinations abroad has been huge as hotel prices in Türkiye keep rising, he noted.

Greek islands will lure Turkish tourists now, Tekin said.

A round-trip ticket between the Turkish towns on the Aegean coast and the Greek islands ranges between 30 to 80 euros.

One concern is that the tourism business in Turkish resorts could be affected.

Ömer Faruk Dengiz, the president of the Hoteliers’ Association in the popular holiday resort Bodrum, shrugs off worries that the town may lose vacationers to Greek islands, saying that Bodrum offers affordable options to holidaymakers from all income groups.

“It is a special destination for vacationers. I do not think it [the fast-track visa] will have a significant impact on Bodrum,” Dengiz said.