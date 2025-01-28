Fast-moving fires torch national parks in Australia

SYDNEY
Firefighters were desperately trying to stop a cluster of fast-moving blazes in southeast Australia on Tuesday, as thousands of acres of national park burned and a farming community was forced to evacuate.

Lightning strikes on Monday evening ignited several fires in the Grampians National Park, a forested mountain range about 300 kilometers west of Victoria's state capital Melbourne.

A separate fast-moving fire in Little Desert National Park in the west of the state has torn through almost 65,000 hectares in less than 24 hours, emergency services said, scorching an area almost as large as Singapore.

That fire had forced the evacuation of rural Dimboola before threat levels were downgraded Tuesday afternoon.

Chris Hardman from Forest Fire Management Victoria warned that weather conditions over the next few days are increasing the possibility the fires will spread.

"Right now firefighters are planning to do everything in their powers to protect communities," he said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kevin Parkyn said stifling heatwave conditions would settle over parts of Victoria on Feb.1 , escalating fire risks.

"Once we get into the weekend don't be surprised if we see heatwave conditions unfold across the state, and continue to intensify into next week,” he added.

"The landscape is dry, and if we continue to see these hot conditions, it will continue to dry the landscape out further."

North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media
