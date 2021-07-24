Farmworker student publishes own book

  • July 24 2021 07:00:00

Farmworker student publishes own book

VAN
Farmworker student publishes own book

A senior high school student in the eastern province of Van has published a book he wrote with the money he raised from his job as a farmworker.

Yusuf Ceylan, 18, penned his long-time dream book in his spare time.

“I always wanted to write a book. I put a lot of effort into it for over a year. To have the book published, I needed money. I saved money while working at the farm, and in the end, my saving was enough to cover the expenses of publishing the book,” Ceylan said.

The high school student gave a copy of the 136-page book, titled “The Hunters: The torch of dark,” to his father as a present.

According to Ceylan, he decided to write a book also to encourage his father to gain the habit of reading.

“My father was very surprised and got emotional at the same time. My mother told me I should give away copies of it to those who enjoy reading. I did so and handed out several copies to people in the park. It is a dream come true,” the young writer said.

Praising his son’s success, father Sait Ceylan, who works at a bakery store, said he is very proud of Yusuf.

“Because of my job, I do not have time to read. One day he showed up with a book in his hand. I was so surprised. I was the first one to have the book as a gift. Yusuf wants me to read. I promised him. I will do so,” Sait Ceylan said.

Turkey,

WORLD Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support

Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ghost town Varosha awaiting to reopen

    Ghost town Varosha awaiting to reopen

  2. Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum

    Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum

  3. Number of expats in Turkey triples

    Number of expats in Turkey triples

  4. Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

    Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

  5. Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan

    Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan
Recommended
Pandemic process to be shown on ballet stage

Pandemic process to be shown on ballet stage
10,000-year-old food found in Bursa cave

10,000-year-old food found in Bursa cave
10 years after Winehouse death, family reclaims her story

10 years after Winehouse death, family 'reclaims' her story
Crafty cockatoos master dumpster diving and teach each other

Crafty cockatoos master dumpster diving and teach each other
Istanbul’s Kalyon Kültür presents ‘Magical Things, Waiting Patiently’

Istanbul’s Kalyon Kültür presents ‘Magical Things, Waiting Patiently’
Çankırı Tuz Cave reopens after a year of closure

Çankırı Tuz Cave reopens after a year of closure
WORLD Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support

Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support

With the last U.S. forces on the way out of Afghanistan, U.S. President Joe Biden assured President Ashraf Ghani of U.S. diplomatic and humanitarian support on July 23 as Taliban advances piled pressure on the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

ECONOMY Steel exports reach $9.2 bln in first half of 2021

Steel exports reach $9.2 bln in first half of 2021

Turkey’s steel imports hit $9.2 billion in the first half of this year, according to the Aegean Exporters Association (EİB) figures.

SPORTS Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa on July 22 joined Istanbul’s VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük from Nigerian football club Kano Pillars.