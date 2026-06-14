Far-right demo in Italy calls for ‘remigration’ of foreigners

Far-right demo in Italy calls for ‘remigration’ of foreigners

ROME
Far-right demo in Italy calls for ‘remigration’ of foreigners

 

Around 3,000 far-right protesters from all over Italy gathered in Rome on June 13 to call for the “remigration” of migrants back to their home countries, as a retired general launched a new far-right party.

“Immigrants may stay if they are willing to accept our rules of coexistence,” one demonstrator, Susanna Rubei, told AFP.

“Otherwise, they must return to their home countries. This applies particularly to those who commit crimes and are caught red-handed once, twice, three or four times,” she added.

Luca Marsella, spokesman for the neofascist group Casapound, said: “We want to kick the illegal immigrants out, force them out, because they shouldn’t be here.”

“And since we’re not politically correct, we’ll say we want to send the legal immigrants home too -- the ones who clearly haven’t assimilated or integrated,” he added.

A few meters away, the European Parliament member and former general Roberto Vannacci held a meeting to formally launch his new far-right party Futuro Nazionale (FN, National Future).

“So far as I am concerned, nobody should be allowed to enter Italy,” he told reporters at a news conference.

Vannacci is a former member of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League party.

Nearly a year ahead of the 2027 legislative elections, he is positioning his new party to challenge Italy’s hard-right government on its own turf, complicating Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s hopes of reelection.

Vannacci highlights Italy’s Roman-Christian roots, while disparaging migrants, feminists and LGBTQ+ people.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Ankara’s diplomatic role is growing

Erdoğan says Ankara’s diplomatic role is growing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Ankara’s diplomatic role is growing

    Erdoğan says Ankara’s diplomatic role is growing

  2. Norway crown princess's son gets four-year sentence for rape

    Norway crown princess's son gets four-year sentence for rape

  3. Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

    Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

  4. Israel rules out withdrawing from Lebanon despite US-Iran deal

    Israel rules out withdrawing from Lebanon despite US-Iran deal

  5. Türkiye lauded by US, Iran for mediation role in war-end deal

    Türkiye lauded by US, Iran for mediation role in war-end deal
Recommended
Norway crown princesss son gets four-year sentence for rape

Norway crown princess's son gets four-year sentence for rape
Israel rules out withdrawing from Lebanon despite US-Iran deal

Israel rules out withdrawing from Lebanon despite US-Iran deal
At least 2,300 killed this year in Haiti gang violence: UN

At least 2,300 killed this year in Haiti gang violence: UN
Relief, hope as US, Iran reach deal to end war

Relief, hope as US, Iran reach deal to end war
UK PM announces ban on social media for under-16s

UK PM announces ban on social media for under-16s
Trump turns 80 with cage fight, Iran deal

Trump turns 80 with cage fight, Iran deal
Deadly strikes on Ukraine leave Kiev cathedral in flames

Deadly strikes on Ukraine leave Kiev cathedral in flames
WORLD Norway crown princesss son gets four-year sentence for rape

Norway crown princess's son gets four-year sentence for rape

An Oslo court on June 15 sentenced Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son to four years in prison on two counts of rape and 32 other offences, in a high-profile scandal that has rocked the monarchy.
ECONOMY Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

Iraq has requested that Türkiye extend the current Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil pipeline agreement for at least one year to give both sides additional time to finalize a new deal, the head of Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMOhas said.
SPORTS Germany crush Curacao, Japan thwart Dutch at World Cup as Iran arrive

Germany crush Curacao, Japan thwart Dutch at World Cup as Iran arrive

Germany thrashed World Cup debutants Curacao 7-1 on June 15 while Japan fought back to grab a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands as Iran made their long-awaited arrival in the United States with a call for unity.
﻿