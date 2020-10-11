Fans to be allowed in boxes in Turkish football matches

ISTANBUL
Turkish football enthusiasts, at least a few lucky ones among them, will soon be able to watch their teams in their home stadiums again.

The boxes in Turkish stadiums will be allowed to have fans at 50 percent of their capacities during Turkish football league games, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced.

“The Turkish Football Federation Executive Board, after an evaluation made in consultation with the relevant institutions, has decided to have spectators up to 50 percent of the boxes in league and cup competitions provided that all health measures determined by the protocol of the TFF Health Board are applied,” the TFF said in a written statement on Oct. 10.

The decision will cover all games to be played in the Süper Lig, TFF First League, Misli.com Second and Third Leagues and the Ziraat Turkish Cup starting from Oct. 17, the federation said, adding that the details on how the decision will be implemented will be announced in a few days.

Spectators were banned from Turkish stadiums in March when the professional leagues were suspended until June after playing one week behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season’s league and cup competitions were completed in the summer in empty stadiums, and the new season started in September also behind closed doors.

