Fans celebrate 'Squid Game' finale with Seoul parade

Fans celebrate 'Squid Game' finale with Seoul parade

SEOUL
Fans celebrate Squid Game finale with Seoul parade

Thousands of fans gathered in Seoul on June 28 to celebrate the final "Squid Game" season, ending a global Netflix hit that is seen as a symbol of South Korea's cultural clout.

The third and final season was released on June 27, concluding the series that sees desperate people compete in deadly versions of traditional children's games for a massive cash prize.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he had "poured everything" into the series, which launched nearly four years ago.

"So while it's sentimental to see it end," he said, "there's also a sense of relief."

Fans gathered near Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace, led by marchers dressed in the bright pink uniforms worn by the show's mysterious masked agents.

They were followed by others carrying oversize toys from one of the games featured in the series, along with the show's flag.

Park Sang-gyu, a fan who stayed up all night watching the final season, said the dystopian drama was "ultimately a story about people."

"As you watch, you realize it's not just about the games -- it reflects many aspects of real life."

The walls of the Seoul Metropolitan Library were lit up with key scenes, including Young-hee, the giant motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of its brutal games.

Lee Byung-hun, who played the masked Front Man overseeing the competition, said the show had become "something of a cultural phenomenon."

"One that has drawn one of the boldest lines in the history of Korean content," he said.

The first two seasons of the series are among Netflix's most-watched shows, and in 2022, Hwang and the show's leading actor, Lee Jung-jae, became the first Asian men to win Emmy Awards.

The final season follows its hero Gi-hun, played by Lee, as he returns to the ultra-violent games to dismantle them from within after surviving the first round.

Along with filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning 2019 thriller "Parasite" and K-pop sensation BTS, "Squid Game" is considered one of the most powerful examples of South Korea's rise as a global cultural force.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() F1 delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit

'F1' delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'F1' delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit

    'F1' delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit

  2. Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October

    Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October

  3. Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week

    Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week

  4. Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz

    Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz

  5. Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth

    Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth
Recommended
F1 delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit

'F1' delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit
Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October

Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October
Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week

Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week
Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz

Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz
Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth

Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth
Digs restart at Saint Constantine and Helena Monastery

Digs restart at Saint Constantine and Helena Monastery
Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience

Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience
WORLD US Senate in final push to pass Trumps big, beautiful spending bill

US Senate in final push to pass Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill

U.S. senators were in a marathon session of amendment votes Monday as Republicans sought to pass Donald Trump's flagship spending bill, an unpopular package set to slash social welfare programs and add an eye-watering $3 trillion to the national debt.
ECONOMY Baykar completes acquisition of 140-year old Italian aviation firm

Baykar completes acquisition of 140-year old Italian aviation firm

Turkish drone maker Baykar's acquisition of Italian aviation firm Piaggio Aerospace is now finalized, according to a statement Monday by Italy's Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿