Famous TV host Metin Uca dies at age of 62

ISTANBUL

Prominent Turkish TV host Metin Uca has died at the age of 62 in Istanbul several days after he received treatment following a traffic accident.

Uca's agent Kübra Kalem Baykara announced the sad news. Baykara posted on her social media account, "We have lost our Metin Uca, our heart hurts.”

It was announced that Uca, who had an accident in the past few days, was intubated on Nov. 16 after it was revealed that his neck carotid arteries were blocked, and his treatment continued in the intensive care unit.

Reactions poured in from the Turkish TV and art community on social media as news of Uca's death spread.

"My dear friend, you were a child who never lost his excitement, a brave sage, a friend who shone a light around him. We will remember you with your beautiful memories. Thank you for living and making us live by giving meaning to every second you lived," wrote Gani Müjde, a screenwriter and director.

"You were very valuable, precious, Metin. You left too soon, I'm so sorry,” wrote Ece Erken, who has hosted the Passaparola program together with Uca for a while.

Uca started working in Istanbul in 1999 with his own original morning shows, game shows and stage performances.

As a host and producer, he created programs that were popular with large segments of society. Between 1999 and 2003, he hosted one of Türkiye's most original and entertaining morning news shows, Günaydın Türkiye, on Star TV.

He was the host and creative team member of Passaparola, which aired 700 episodes, and Miras, which aired 180 episodes on TRT.

He continued to work for channels such as Show TV, ATV and Star TV with studio programs called Maydanoz, Büyüklere Masallar and Pişti.

Uca, whose books have sold a total of 300,000 copies, has dealt with current events in a humorous way in his books.