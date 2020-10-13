Famous singer Halsey poses with Kuzguncuk’s popular dog

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

American singer and songwriter Halsey has been the latest to give a pose with Rocky, a dog who has been famous on social media and for watching the street over the garden wall in the Kuzguncuk neighborhood of Istanbul.

“People call Rocky as the muhtar [local head] of Kuzguncuk. They come here especially for him to take pictures,” said Hayal Doğan, his owner.

“I saw the photo Halsey uploaded on her social media account. She came here from the U.S. and posed with Rocky. Happy but surprised,” added Doğan.

People take photos with Rocky, but I could not imagine how he would be so famous that Hasley would want to take one too, said Deniz Erdem Akpınar, a neighbor of Doğan.

When asked, “Why Rocky watches the street?” the owner explained: “It is 11 years since Rocky is with us. He was two months old when I got him. When he grew up a little, the first thing he did was to climb the garden wall and look over it. He is doing it ever since. He embraces the neighborhood.”

