Famous singer Halsey poses with Kuzguncuk’s popular dog

  • October 13 2020 07:00:00

Famous singer Halsey poses with Kuzguncuk’s popular dog

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Famous singer Halsey poses with Kuzguncuk’s popular dog

American singer and songwriter Halsey has been the latest to give a pose with Rocky, a dog who has been famous on social media and for watching the street over the garden wall in the Kuzguncuk neighborhood of Istanbul.

“People call Rocky as the muhtar [local head] of Kuzguncuk. They come here especially for him to take pictures,” said Hayal Doğan, his owner.

“I saw the photo Halsey uploaded on her social media account. She came here from the U.S. and posed with Rocky. Happy but surprised,” added Doğan.

People take photos with Rocky, but I could not imagine how he would be so famous that Hasley would want to take one too, said Deniz Erdem Akpınar, a neighbor of Doğan.

When asked, “Why Rocky watches the street?” the owner explained: “It is 11 years since Rocky is with us. He was two months old when I got him. When he grew up a little, the first thing he did was to climb the garden wall and look over it. He is doing it ever since. He embraces the neighborhood.”

Famous singer Halsey poses with Kuzguncuk’s popular dog

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

American singer and songwriter Halsey has been the latest to give a pose with Rocky, a dog who has been famous on social media and for watching the street over the garden wall in the Kuzguncuk neighborhood of Istanbul.

“People call Rocky as the muhtar [local head] of Kuzguncuk. They come here especially for him to take pictures,” said Hayal Doğan, his owner.

“I saw the photo Halsey uploaded on her social media account. She came here from the U.S. and posed with Rocky. Happy but surprised,” added Doğan.

People take photos with Rocky, but I could not imagine how he would be so famous that Hasley would want to take one too, said Deniz Erdem Akpınar, a neighbor of Doğan.

When asked, “Why Rocky watches the street?” the owner explained: “It is 11 years since Rocky is with us. He was two months old when I got him. When he grew up a little, the first thing he did was to climb the garden wall and look over it. He is doing it ever since. He embraces the neighborhood.”

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

    Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

  2. Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

    Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

  3. Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

    Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

  4. Turkey sends Oruç Reis back to east Med

    Turkey sends Oruç Reis back to east Med

  5. Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat
Recommended
Recent artifacts found to change Istanbul’s history

Recent artifacts found to change Istanbul’s history
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Karabakh, Syria, Libya

Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Karabakh, Syria, Libya
Hottest September records break in 93 sites of Turkey

Hottest September records break in 93 sites of Turkey
Ruling party submits bill for setting up environment agency

Ruling party submits bill for setting up environment agency
Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time

Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time
Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister
WORLD Azerbaijan responds to Armenia’s cease-fire violations

Azerbaijan responds to Armenia’s cease-fire violations

The Azerbaijani army thwarted Armenian attacks conducted in violation of a cease-fire aimed at recapturing former's military positions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Oct. 12.
ECONOMY Turkish auto sector’s workforce grows despite virus pandemic

Turkish auto sector’s workforce grows despite virus pandemic

Automotive companies operating in Turkey have increased employment this year, although the coronavirus pandemic has cut production and revenues, the head of a sectoral association has said.
SPORTS Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

A 45-year-old Turkish woman, Sema Kobayashi, who had been beaten and thrown out of her house by her Japanese husband, Ataru Kobayashi, has now been living in a women’s shelter in Japan and waiting for the divorce and parental control trials.