Famous Russian Turkologist dies aged 86

  • April 22 2022 07:00:00

MOSCOW
Mihail Meyer, one of the most prominent Turkologists known worldwide who had formed his academic career in the field of Ottoman Empire and modern Turkey, has died at the age of 86.

“Meyer has left the world of Turkology and his Turkish folks behind,” prominent Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı said on April 21.

Calling Meyer “My intimate friend,” Ortaylı said: “Meyer was raised by famous Russian Turkologists. If the discipline of Turkology stands firm today, it is because Meyer has made a big contribution to that.”

Graduated in 1960 from the Moscow State University, Meyer led the university’s Institute of Eastern Languages and the Orientalism Institute of the Russian Scientific Academy for many years. Meyer had penned many articles on Turkey and had visited the country several times since 1980.

“We used to organize courses for young academics on Turkology in [the district of] Ayvalık [in the northwestern province of Balıkesir] during the summers,” Ortaylı added.

