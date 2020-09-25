Famous painter’s masterpiece reflected on Istanbul stairs

  • September 25 2020 07:00:00

Famous painter’s masterpiece reflected on Istanbul stairs

ISTANBUL
Famous painter’s masterpiece reflected on Istanbul stairs

Some university students in Istanbul painted the famous Turkish painter Osman Hamdi Bey’s “Woman with Mimosa” on a slope in one of the busiest areas of the city.

The first work of a project initiated by Istanbul’s Beyoğlu Municipality to make the streets and streets look more beautiful was realized by the students of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University.

Taking the brushes and paints in their hands, the students reflected Osman Hamdi Bey’s famous work, “Woman with Mimosa,” which is thought to be completed in 1906, on a slope that cuts the Bosphorus Strait vertically and is famous for its steep stairs.

“When the project came out, we wanted the painting to be made on Enli Yokuşu [Slope], which is right across the Painting and Sculpture Museum in Beyoğlu district,” said Handan İnci, said the university’s rector.

“Now those who go up and down the stairs will relieve their fatigue by greeting the woman with mimosa,” she added.

Unlike his other paintings, Osman Hamdi Bey completed the work not in an orientalist way, but in accordance with the trends seen in Europe in the beginning of 1900s.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  2. Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

    Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

  3. Turkey convenes top security board after Ankara-Athens deal for talks

    Turkey convenes top security board after Ankara-Athens deal for talks

  4. Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

    Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

  5. 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

    4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul
Recommended
Some 3 mln tourists visit historical sites in summer

Some 3 mln tourists visit historical sites in summer
Area of Phrygian Valley to be bicycle-friendly

Area of Phrygian Valley to be bicycle-friendly

Turkish director tapped for prestigious award in Italy

Turkish director tapped for prestigious award in Italy
Hot air balloons to float over Göbeklitepe soon

Hot air balloons to float over Göbeklitepe soon
Bosphorus Film Festival reveals lineup

Bosphorus Film Festival reveals lineup

Concert hall construction workers get special classical music treat

Concert hall construction workers get special classical music treat

WORLD US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares

US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million on Sept. 24- more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest states reported spikes in COVID-19 infections in September, according to a Reuters tally.      
ECONOMY Turkey should ensure full market confidence: TÜSİAD head

Turkey should ensure full market confidence: TÜSİAD head

The head of a major business association in Turkey praised the country's Central Bank for recent measures, especially its interest rate hike on Sept. 24, urging measures to "ensure full market confidence."
SPORTS Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Turkey's Galatasaray qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoff round, beating Croatia's Hajduk Split 2-0 on Sept. 24. 