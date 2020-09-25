Famous painter’s masterpiece reflected on Istanbul stairs

ISTANBUL

Some university students in Istanbul painted the famous Turkish painter Osman Hamdi Bey’s “Woman with Mimosa” on a slope in one of the busiest areas of the city.

The first work of a project initiated by Istanbul’s Beyoğlu Municipality to make the streets and streets look more beautiful was realized by the students of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University.

Taking the brushes and paints in their hands, the students reflected Osman Hamdi Bey’s famous work, “Woman with Mimosa,” which is thought to be completed in 1906, on a slope that cuts the Bosphorus Strait vertically and is famous for its steep stairs.

“When the project came out, we wanted the painting to be made on Enli Yokuşu [Slope], which is right across the Painting and Sculpture Museum in Beyoğlu district,” said Handan İnci, said the university’s rector.

“Now those who go up and down the stairs will relieve their fatigue by greeting the woman with mimosa,” she added.

Unlike his other paintings, Osman Hamdi Bey completed the work not in an orientalist way, but in accordance with the trends seen in Europe in the beginning of 1900s.