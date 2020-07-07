Famous crater lake in Turkey’s east open to visitors

BİTLİS

The world’s second, and Turkey’s largest crater lake Nemrut, with a height of 2,250 meters, received the “Excellence Award” within the scope of the European Distinguished Destinations Project (EDEN).

Located in the eastern Anatolian province of Bitlis’ Tatvan district, Lake Nemrut became one of the most visited places by nature lovers in the region with its insatiable view after the ease of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The area, dazzling with its hot and cold lakes, ice caves, steam chimneys, bird species and biodiversity, attracts the attention of visitors while still giving the feel of remaining untouched.

While cyclists organized tours around the mountain in the area, which was opened to visitors, others sailed through the clear blue water of the lake.

The natural wonder also offers a variety of activities including an observation terrace, nature garden and trekking course.