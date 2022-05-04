Family urge Iraq to free British man held over ancient pottery fragments

  • May 04 2022 07:00:00

Family urge Iraq to free British man held over ancient pottery fragments

BAGHDAD
Family urge Iraq to free British man held over ancient pottery fragments

A British man arrested at Baghdad airport in late March in possession of pottery fragments that are alleged to be historical artifacts is being held in pre-trial detention, his family said on May 1.

Jim Fitton, a 66-year-old retired geologist, could face the death penalty under Iraqi law if convicted, his family has said in a petition on the Change.org online platform, calling for his release.

“He has been imprisoned for allegedly attempting to smuggle historical artifacts out of Iraq,” the petition said.

His son-in-law Sam Tasker told AFP that “it is clearly a mistake, there is clearly no criminal intent.”

“He is an elderly chap. We just want him home safe and sound,” Tasker said on May 1.

Fitton arrived in Iraq on an organized tour on March 5. He was supposed to depart on March 20 to return home to Malaysia. But airport customs officers found fragments he had picked up at the Eridu archaeological site in southern Iraq, his family said.

The tour guides had told his father-in-law that the broken “shards of pottery and stones” had no economic or historical value and gave him the green light to take some home as a souvenir, Tasker told AFP.

A security source at Baghdad airport told AFP that Fitton was “the subject of an investigation” and would not be tried before its conclusion.

Proceedings could be delayed until after May 8 due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Laith Majid Hussein, director of the Iraqi council of antiquities and heritage, told AFP that Fitton was arrested in possession of “various pieces from archaeological sites.”

A spokesperson for the British embassy in Baghdad said it was providing “consular support to a British national in Iraq” and was “in contact with the local authorities.”

Tasker said the family exchanged WhatsApp messages daily with Fitton, who he said had been in an airport holding cell for “nearly six weeks.”

Despite its almost non-existent tourism infrastructure, Iraq has been slowly re-opening to international visitors after multiple conflicts.

Most Western governments still issue travel warnings for all or parts of Iraq, pointing to risks ranging from kidnappings to jihadist bombings and unexploded ordnance.

“We would like to warn all potential tourists to Iraq that this can happen with no warning. Jim is a very experienced traveler, and this still happened to him,” Tasker said.

ARTS & LIFE Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

    Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

  2. Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

  3. Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

    Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

  4. Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

    Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

  5. Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

    Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert
Recommended
Stars sparkle at Met Gala in New York

Stars sparkle at Met Gala in New York
Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6
İzmit’s royal tombs left to their fate

İzmit’s royal tombs left to their fate
The Judds enter country music hall of fame day after singer’s death

The Judds enter country music hall of fame day after singer’s death
‘Bad Guys’ on top of US box office

‘Bad Guys’ on top of US box office
Murals bring ‘joy’ to Baghdad concrete jungle

Murals bring ‘joy’ to Baghdad concrete jungle
WORLD Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

President Joe Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them.

ECONOMY Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey aims to increase its solar power panel production capacity to 9,110 megawatts by 2023 and become one of the top three producers in the world in this field, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.