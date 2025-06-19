Family physicians authorized to offer acupuncture, phytotherapy on weekends

ANKARA

Recent amendments to the Family Medicine Law, effective as of June 17, allow family physicians in Türkiye to provide acupuncture and phytotherapy services on weekends and public holidays.

Previously, such services could only be offered after working hours. Under the new regulation, special-purpose medical reports issued by family physicians will be charged according to the service fee list, while routine reports, such as those for marriage, military service and sick leave, will remain free of charge.

Foreign nationals without residence permits will pay for health care services according to the service price list, while those with residence permits can access healthcare services for six months with payment. However, those under special status, such as individuals under temporary protection, remain exempt from the new fee structure.

The updated public health services price tariff was published by the Health Ministry on June 15. Payments can be made through the ministry’s system.