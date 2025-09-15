Family of four killed in armed ambush in Southeastern Türkiye

BATMAN

A family of four, including two young children, was fatally shot in an armed attack on their vehicle in Southeastern Batman province's Beşiri district late Saturday, with four suspects now in custody.

The incident occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the road to Eskihamur village, where unidentified assailants opened fire on the moving light commercial vehicle driven by M.Ş., according to a statement from the Batman Governor's Office.

M.Ş., his wife T.Ş., daughter E.Ş. and son A.Ş. all succumbed to their injuries in the assault, the statement said. The family was reportedly returning from a wedding when ambushed by individuals with whom they had a known feud.

"A prosecutor's office has initiated a judicial investigation into the event, and our security units have urgently begun work to shed light on the incident. Updates will continue to be shared with the press and public. We extend our condolences to the bereaved family and wish mercy upon the deceased," the governor's office added.

The bodies were transported to Batman Training and Research Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Crime scene investigators examined the bullet-riddled vehicle, bearing plate number 72 EK 339.

The governor's office later confirmed the detention of four suspects in connection with the attack, with police procedures ongoing.