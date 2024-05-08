Fake diploma scandal in Turkish Cyprus spreads to media

Fake diploma scandal in Turkish Cyprus spreads to media

NICOSIA
Fake diploma scandal in Turkish Cyprus spreads to media

A scandal involving fake diplomas that erupted in February in Turkish Cyprus has now engulfed the media, leading to the arrest of a prominent journalist.

Sefa Karahasan, a journalist and broadcaster, who is also a trustee at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU) in Güzelyurt, is charged with acquiring a fake doctoral diploma.

The investigation revealed that Karahasan, who was enrolled in the business faculty, allegedly completed his Ph.D. in three years without attending required courses, instead of the standard four. Police officer Ali Erdenhul, leading the probe, claimed Karahasan stated, “I could have obtained a diploma in one day if I wanted,” in his defense. Karahasan, arrested amid ongoing investigations at his university, has declared his innocence, claiming he is the victim of a major setup.

The scandal has triggered numerous arrests since February following a complaint by university owners. High-profile figures, including school administrators, a former minister, senior bureaucrats, police and military personnel, have been detained on charges of bribery, obtaining and issuing illicit diplomas.

Previously, former Education Minister Kemal Dürüst was arrested in connection with fraudulent activities at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University. The country's regulatory body, YÖDAK, is also implicated, with its head, Turgay Avcı, detained for allegedly accepting bribes.

The scandal has prompted calls from Education Minister Nazım Çavuşoğlu for stringent actions, including potential university closures.

This ongoing crisis reflects broader concerns about the high number of universities and inadequate regulatory mechanisms, which critics argue foster a hotbed for corruption.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution
Parliamentary commission visits landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Parliamentary commission visits landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Türkiye tops list of countries hosting most refugees: UN report

Türkiye tops list of countries hosting most refugees: UN report
Brief consultation time alotted at hospitals sparks debate

Brief consultation time alotted at hospitals sparks debate
Turkish photojournalist earns finalist nod for Pulitzer

Turkish photojournalist earns finalist nod for Pulitzer

WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿