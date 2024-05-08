Fake diploma scandal in Turkish Cyprus spreads to media

NICOSIA

A scandal involving fake diplomas that erupted in February in Turkish Cyprus has now engulfed the media, leading to the arrest of a prominent journalist.

Sefa Karahasan, a journalist and broadcaster, who is also a trustee at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU) in Güzelyurt, is charged with acquiring a fake doctoral diploma.

The investigation revealed that Karahasan, who was enrolled in the business faculty, allegedly completed his Ph.D. in three years without attending required courses, instead of the standard four. Police officer Ali Erdenhul, leading the probe, claimed Karahasan stated, “I could have obtained a diploma in one day if I wanted,” in his defense. Karahasan, arrested amid ongoing investigations at his university, has declared his innocence, claiming he is the victim of a major setup.

The scandal has triggered numerous arrests since February following a complaint by university owners. High-profile figures, including school administrators, a former minister, senior bureaucrats, police and military personnel, have been detained on charges of bribery, obtaining and issuing illicit diplomas.

Previously, former Education Minister Kemal Dürüst was arrested in connection with fraudulent activities at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University. The country's regulatory body, YÖDAK, is also implicated, with its head, Turgay Avcı, detained for allegedly accepting bribes.

The scandal has prompted calls from Education Minister Nazım Çavuşoğlu for stringent actions, including potential university closures.

This ongoing crisis reflects broader concerns about the high number of universities and inadequate regulatory mechanisms, which critics argue foster a hotbed for corruption.