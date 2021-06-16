Fado artists record concert with CSO

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will host Sara Correia, one of the best-known names in Fado music, and Ana Lains, known as the “painter of music,” at the “Mediterranean Breeze” concert.

Under the title “Mediterranean Inspirations,” CSO continues its recording series in its new concert hall with a special repertoire focusing on French composer Claude Debussy, Italian composer Pietro Mascagni and Portuguese Fado music.

The concert, organized in cooperation with the Portuguese Embassy in Ankara, as part of Portugal’s European Union term presidency, can be watched on state television TRT 2 on June 25 at 10:30 p.m.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency about the concert, General Music Director Conductor Cemi’i Can Deliorman said that the society and musicians have a desire to make a good start to summer.

Stating that it will be decided by the Health Ministry and the Culture and Tourism Ministry whether concerts will have audiences according to the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deliorman said that they would like to meet with the audience by taking all health precautions in July, albeit at half capacity.

As CSO, he said, they had planned concerts in ancient cities and museums under the title “Cultural Destinations,” Deliorman said that they had to change their programs due to the pandemic but they would continue to give concerts in Ankara as part of a big Turkey tour.

As for the artists in the concert, Deliorman said, “Correia is one of the brightest Fado vocalists. She is considered as the future of Fado in Portugal. She has caught the attention of the world for a couple of years. It is very important for us to have her because she is a name that creates Fado charm. Lains is also one of the fastest rising Fado stars in Portugal. She is very young and dynamic, performing not only with guitar and voice, but also with strings and quartets.”