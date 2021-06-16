Fado artists record concert with CSO

  • June 16 2021 07:00:00

Fado artists record concert with CSO

ISTANBUL
Fado artists record concert with CSO

The Turkish Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will host Sara Correia, one of the best-known names in Fado music, and Ana Lains, known as the “painter of music,” at the “Mediterranean Breeze” concert.

Under the title “Mediterranean Inspirations,” CSO continues its recording series in its new concert hall with a special repertoire focusing on French composer Claude Debussy, Italian composer Pietro Mascagni and Portuguese Fado music.

The concert, organized in cooperation with the Portuguese Embassy in Ankara, as part of Portugal’s European Union term presidency, can be watched on state television TRT 2 on June 25 at 10:30 p.m.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency about the concert, General Music Director Conductor Cemi’i Can Deliorman said that the society and musicians have a desire to make a good start to summer.

Stating that it will be decided by the Health Ministry and the Culture and Tourism Ministry whether concerts will have audiences according to the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deliorman said that they would like to meet with the audience by taking all health precautions in July, albeit at half capacity.

As CSO, he said, they had planned concerts in ancient cities and museums under the title “Cultural Destinations,” Deliorman said that they had to change their programs due to the pandemic but they would continue to give concerts in Ankara as part of a big Turkey tour.

As for the artists in the concert, Deliorman said, “Correia is one of the brightest Fado vocalists. She is considered as the future of Fado in Portugal. She has caught the attention of the world for a couple of years. It is very important for us to have her because she is a name that creates Fado charm. Lains is also one of the fastest rising Fado stars in Portugal. She is very young and dynamic, performing not only with guitar and voice, but also with strings and quartets.”

ECONOMY Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister

Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

    Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

  2. Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

    Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

  3. Turkey mulling plans for third vaccine dose

    Turkey mulling plans for third vaccine dose

  4. Recent meeting with Turkish president was 'very good': Biden

    Recent meeting with Turkish president was 'very good': Biden

  5. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time
Recommended
Gate of the city of gladiators revived

Gate of the city of gladiators revived
Local tourists rush to Hatay Archaeology Museum

Local tourists rush to Hatay Archaeology Museum
Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw

Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw
Awarded composer Selçuk Tekay dies at age 68

Awarded composer Selçuk Tekay dies at age 68
Istanbul to host diaspora film festival in August

Istanbul to host diaspora film festival in August
Hidden chapel in Sümela Monastery to be restored

'Hidden chapel' in Sümela Monastery to be restored
WORLD Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Canada is pressing terrorism charges against a man accused of mowing down a Muslim family with a pickup truck, prosecutors said on June 14, in an attack denounced as "terrorist" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ECONOMY Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister

Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister

Turkey's January-May primary balance shows that the nation resolutely maintained its fiscal discipline policies, the treasury and finance minister said on June 15. 
SPORTS Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Fenerbahçe announced on June 15 that Serdar Dursun has moved to the Turkish football club.