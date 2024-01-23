FAA recommends inspections for more Boeing models

FAA recommends inspections for more Boeing models

WASHINGTON
FAA recommends inspections for more Boeing models

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has recommended that airlines inspect door plugs on Boeing 737-900ER jets after a blowout on another type of aircraft with a similar mid-cabin exit earlier this month.

The aviation regulator said in a statement late on Jan. 21 that operators "are encouraged to conduct a visual inspection to ensure the door plug is restrained from any movements."

The move follows the near-catastrophic mid-flight loss of a cabin door on an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 MAX on Jan. 5.

In response, U.S. regulators grounded 171 jets from the 737 MAX 9 fleet with the same configuration as the plane involved in the incident.

The FAA said it would return the 737-9 MAX to service once safety was established.

United said on Jan. 21 it was extending the cancellation of its MAX 9 flights through Jan 26. Alaska, whose MAX 9 planes account for 20 percent of its fleet, previously canceled all flights through Jan. 29.

The affected door plug panel is used to fill an unneeded emergency exit in planes, and National Transportation Safety Board investigators have suggested that the part was not affixed adequately.

Boeing's 737-900ER model is an older generation than the MAX family, but according to the FAA it has an "identical door plug design."

In its own statement, Boeing said: "We fully support the FAA and our customers in this action."

In contrast to the MAX 9 that experienced the door-plug issue which was a new plane with a low number of flights, Boeing 737-900ER aircraft have over 11 million hours of operation and 3.9 million flight cycles.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

    Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

  2. Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

    Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

  3. NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

    NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

  4. MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

    MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

  5. MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

    MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Recommended
Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
Top economy board talks crypto currency regulations

Top economy board talks crypto currency regulations
Thailand backtracks on scope of discovered lithium deposits

Thailand backtracks on scope of discovered lithium deposits
Wanted crypto boss’ firm files for bankruptcy

Wanted crypto boss’ firm files for bankruptcy
ECB to signal no rush to cut interest rates

ECB to signal no rush to cut interest rates
Controlled imports planned for livestock farming

Controlled imports planned for livestock farming
Libya resumes production at major oilfield

Libya resumes production at major oilfield
WORLD Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.
ECONOMY Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi Jinping's crackdown on official corruption has ripped through a secretive missile force, the Communist Party elite, the national football team, and now risks hammering a finance industry already grappling with an economic slowdown.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".