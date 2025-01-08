Extortion scheme involving live chat app busted

ANKARA
Authorities have dismantled a complex network of fraud orchestrated through a live chat app, which involved an ill-conceived attempt to blackmail high-ranking officials, including the Ankara governor and the chief of Adana Police.

The saga began on July 26, 2022, when Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin received an alarming Whatsapp message demanding 100,000 Turkish Liras ($2830).

The sender, impersonating a member of the fraud ring, threatened to misuse the governor’s personal information in illegal schemes if the payment was not made.

Following Şahin’s complaint, authorities launched an investigation, which initially led to the arrest of Ali Kör, whose name and IBAN appeared in the message.

Kör denied involvement, claiming the message was sent by users of the live chat app Bigo Live under aliases of “Ahtapot” (Octopus) and “Smooth.” He was released under judicial control.

However, on Aug. 22, 2022, Şahin’s family received a second threatening message, warning them to drop the case against Kör or face dire consequences.

Investigators linked the new threat to a similar message sent to Adana Police Chief Doğan İnci in July.

Further investigations revealed a sprawling network using Bigo Live to engage in organized fraud and blackmail.

The ring’s members targeted victims by recording private moments and threatening to release them unless money was paid.

Authorities uncovered that the group had phone numbers of over 21,700 people across five foreign countries and 500 individuals within Türkiye.

Prosecutors identified the ringleader as Servet Işık, known by the alias “Uzun Ağa” (Tall Master), and his deputy, Ali Kör, who is referred to as 'Zehir' (Poison). A growing rift within the group, fueled by disputes over illicit profits, led members Faruk Karaahmetli and Basri Tokgöz to try to implicate Kör by sending blackmail messages to high-ranking officials.

Four suspects were initially detained but later released on Jan. 16, 2024. The case is currently under trial at Ankara’s 12th High Criminal Court.

