Extended Ramadan holiday to boost tourism in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

The much-anticipated Ramadan holiday has been extended to nine days, a decision that has sparked joy and excitement among both citizens and tourism sector professionals. It promises an extended period of relaxation for citizens and injects a renewed vibrancy into the tourism industry.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the extension during an iftar program in Ankara, stating, "By adding Tuesday's half-day and Monday to the holiday, we have provided our public servants with a comfortable nine-day period to enjoy." This decision raises questions about how this extended holiday will impact the tourism sector and its costs for citizens.

Tourism professionals believe that after the sluggish months of February and March, the extended holiday will kickstart the season and make a significant contribution to the industry. Furthermore, the holiday falling in April, has led to a spotlight on cultural tourism both domestically and internationally.

While tourists eagerly plan their getaways, popular destinations like Bodrum, Antalya, Marmaris, Cappadocia, and Cyprus are in high demand. Prices for cultural tours, starting at around 10,000 Turkish Liras ($308) for a two-night, three-day package for two people, reflect the enthusiasm for travel. For those opting for bed and breakfast hotels in holiday destinations, budgeting around 3,000 lira ($92) per day for two people is necessary.

The President of the Mediterranean Association of Touristic Hoteliers and Operators (AKTOB), Kaan Kavaloğlu, noted, "During this period, we initially observe a flurry of activity in our region due to the celebration of the Nevruz holiday, followed by demand for Easter, and then continuing with Ramadan Bayram. Consequently, the tourism season commenced early, allowing for a division of the extended holidays into two or even three periods."

Kaan Karayal, Board Chairman of Tatilsepeti, stated, "We expect the occupancy rates of facilities to exceed 85 percent during the holiday period. Antalya, Bodrum, Sapanca, Afyon, and Cyprus are among the top choices. Overseas, visa-free tours to the Balkans, Egypt, Morocco, Bangkok, and Phuket attract attention, while European city tours are also preferred."

Gökhan Sivrikaya, CEO of Neredekal, described, "Following the announcement of the extended holiday, online searches surged immediately. Bodrum, Fethiye, Antalya, Marmaris, and Cappadocia have been the most searched destinations since the beginning of Ramadan. Especially, bungalows and all-inclusive hotels are prominent in searches, while guesthouses and apartments are top choices for those seeking budget-friendly options."